With the 2021 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions beginning with the first of three Creative Arts ceremonies.

After a year of uncertainty on all fronts, the 2021 Emmy Awards are finally upon us. This weekend the Television Academy will hold their three-part Creative Arts ceremony announcing their winners in a variety of below-the-line categories. As a health and safety protocol, the Television Academy has opted to split the Creative Arts ceremony into three events to ensure the number of people in the room stays at a minimum.

This year, the Awards Daily TV team continues their long-standing tradition of predicting every single Emmy race from the beginning of the Creative Arts all the way through the Primetime ceremony. First, we cement our predictions for the first of three Creative Arts ceremonies. On Saturday, September 11th, at 5pm PST the Television Academy will announce their winners in a variety of narrative craft categories including casting, costume design, hairstyling, and cinematography.

Will WandaVision and The Mandalorian help Disney+ get an early start to becoming the most awarded network of the year? Can the final season of Pose win its first craft awards? Will costume dramas Bridgerton and The Crown split the vote? Can The Underground Railroad pull off a couple of surprise craft wins?

Make sure to check back in for the rest of our Emmy predictions throughout the week and let us know what you are predicting in the comments below!

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fargo – “East/West”

Mare of Easttown – “Illusions” – Megan, Ben

Small Axe – “Mangrove” –

The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – Clarence, Jalal

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 9: Indians Winter” – Joey, David, Shadan

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Call Me Kat – “Plus One” – Joey

Country Comfort – “Crazy”

Last Man Standing – “Time Flies”

The Conners – “A Stomach Ache. A Heart Break, And a Grave Mistake” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

The Upshaws – “Big Plans”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

grown-ish – “Know Yourself”

Hacks – “Primm” – Megan, Ben

Made For Love – “User One”

Servant – “2:00”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15: The Believer” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Bridgerton – “Art of the Swoon”

The Crown – “Fairytale” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Euphoria – “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

Lovecraft Country – “Sundown”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence

Perry Mason – “Chapter Two”

The Umbrella Academy – “Right Back Where We Started”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish – “Our Wedding Dre”

Euphoria – “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Hacks – “There Is No Line” – David, Ben

I May Destroy You – “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect”

Mare of Easttown – “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

Pose – “Series Finale” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan,

The Politician – “New York State of Mind”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish – “Our Wedding Dre” – Joey

Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm”

Pose – “Series Finale” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Vows”

The Politician – “What’s In The Box”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars – “Finale”

Legendary – “Pop Tart”

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “The Pork Chop” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Maya Rudolph”

The Voice – “Live Top 17 Performances”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria – Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm” – Megan

Pose – “Series Finale” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, David, Ben

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Pigs” – Shadan

The Politician – “What’s In The Box”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (NonProsthetic)

Dancing With The Stars – “Top 11”

Legendary – “Pop Tart”

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “The Pork Chop” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Elon Musk”

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming

[JURIED]

Black Is King

The Masked Singer – “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2”

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Lovecraft Country – “I Am”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Nightshade”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

The Umbrella Academy – “The Frankel Footage”

WandaVision – “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming

[JURIED]

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Outstanding Interactive Program

Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Clarence, Joey

Inside Covid19 – Megan, David, Shadan, Ben

Space Explorers: The ISS Experience – Jalal

Welcome to the Blumhouse Live

Outstanding Main Title Design

Between the World and Me

The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country – Joey, Shadan

The Queen’s Gambit – David

Raised by Wolves – Megan

WandaVision – Clarence, Jalal, Ben

Outstanding Motion Design

[JURIED]

Calls

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Man With a Plan – “Driving Miss Katie”

Mom – “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steaks” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Ben

The Conners – “Jeoparde, Sobriete, and Inidelite” – Megan, Shadan

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

Bridgerton – “Art of the Swoon” – Clarence, Shadan

The Crown – “War” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Ben

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Ratched – “The Dance”

WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial”

Outstanding Period Costumes

Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water” – Clarence

The Crown – “Terra Nullius” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Halston – “Versailles”

The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”

Ratched – “Pilot”

Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston – “Versailles”

The Queen’s Gambit – “Adjournment” – Megan, David, Shadan

Ratched – “Pilot” – Joey

Star Trek: Discovery – “Terra Firma, Part 2” – Clarence

WandaVision – “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” – Jalal, Ben

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

A Black Lady Sketch Show – “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”

Bo Burnham: Inside – Clarence, Megan, David, Shadan, Ben

Hamilton

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – Joey, Jalal

Saturday Night Live – “Murder Show (segment)”

Saturday Night Live – “Stu (segment)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant – “After Dark” – Ben

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Chicago” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Shadan

Mare of Easttown – Megan, David

The Undoing

Yellowstone – “Going Back to Cali”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Bridgerton – “After The Rain” – Clarence

The Crown – “War” – Megan, Joey, Shadan

Halston

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Jalal, David, Ben

The Queen’s Gambit

Perry Mason – “Chapter Three”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily In Paris – “Emily In Paris”

Hacks – “Primm” – Ben

Ted Lasso – “For The Children”

United States of Al – “Pilot”

WandaVision – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Friends: The Reunion – Clarence, Megan, Shadan

The Oscars – Jalal, David

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 – Joey

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – David

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance by Maroon 5”

The Masked Singer – “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Condragulations, Bossy Rossy Ruboot” – Megan, Ben

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Kristen Wiig” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Shadan

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Lovecraft Country – “Sundown” – Megan, David

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Pose – “On The Run” – Ben

Star Trek: Discovery – “That Hope Is You, Part 1” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Shadan

This Is Us – “There”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant – “In Case of Emergency” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan

Hacks – “Primm”

Hacks – “There is No Line”

Hacks – “Tunnel of Love”

Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You” – David, Ben

Ted Lasso – “Make Rebecca Great Again”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Crown – “Avalanche”

The Crown – “Fairytale” – Joey, David, Ben, Shadan

The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Crossing” – Megan, Jalal

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15: The Believer”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare of Easttown – “Fathers” – David

Mare of Easttown – “Miss Lady Hawk Herself” – Joey, Shadan, Ben, Megan

The Queen’s Gambit – “Exchanges” – Clarence, Jalal

WandaVision – “On a Very Special Episode…”

WandaVision – “The Series Finale”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Cobra Kai – “December 19th”

Love, Death + Robots – “Snow in the Desert”

Mythic Quest – “Everlight”

Star Trek: Lower Decks – “No Small Parts”

Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “One World, One People”

Lovecraft Country – “Sundown” – Joey, David

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, Shadan, Ben

Star Trek: Discovery – “That Hope is You (Part 1)

The Umbrella Academy – “The End of Something”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

Fargo – “East/West”

The Haunting of Bly Manor – “The Two Faces (Part Two)”

The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – David, Shadan

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” – Clarence, Megan

WandaVision – “The Series Finale” – Joey, Jalal, Ben

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

B Positive – “High Risk Factor”

Cobra Kai – “December 19” – Megan, Joey, Shadan,

Hacks – “Falling”

The Kominsky Method – “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are”

Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You” – Clarence, Jalal, David, Ben

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys – “What I Know”

The Crown – “Fairytale” – Joey, David, Shadan,

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Chicago”

Lovecraft Country – “Sundown” – Megan

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence, Jalal, Ben

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha – “Respect” – Megan

Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm” – Ben

The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – David

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 1: Georgia” – Shadan

WandaVision – “The Series Finale” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

David Byrne’s American Utopia – Clarence, Joey, David

Hamilton – Jalal, Shadan, Ben

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert