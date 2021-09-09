With the 2021 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions beginning with the first of three Creative Arts ceremonies.
After a year of uncertainty on all fronts, the 2021 Emmy Awards are finally upon us. This weekend the Television Academy will hold their three-part Creative Arts ceremony announcing their winners in a variety of below-the-line categories. As a health and safety protocol, the Television Academy has opted to split the Creative Arts ceremony into three events to ensure the number of people in the room stays at a minimum.
This year, the Awards Daily TV team continues their long-standing tradition of predicting every single Emmy race from the beginning of the Creative Arts all the way through the Primetime ceremony. First, we cement our predictions for the first of three Creative Arts ceremonies. On Saturday, September 11th, at 5pm PST the Television Academy will announce their winners in a variety of narrative craft categories including casting, costume design, hairstyling, and cinematography.
Will WandaVision and The Mandalorian help Disney+ get an early start to becoming the most awarded network of the year? Can the final season of Pose win its first craft awards? Will costume dramas Bridgerton and The Crown split the vote? Can The Underground Railroad pull off a couple of surprise craft wins?
Make sure to check back in for the rest of our Emmy predictions throughout the week and let us know what you are predicting in the comments below!
Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
Fargo – “East/West”
Mare of Easttown – “Illusions” – Megan, Ben
Small Axe – “Mangrove” –
The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – Clarence, Jalal
The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 9: Indians Winter” – Joey, David, Shadan
Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series
Call Me Kat – “Plus One” – Joey
Country Comfort – “Crazy”
Last Man Standing – “Time Flies”
The Conners – “A Stomach Ache. A Heart Break, And a Grave Mistake” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
The Upshaws – “Big Plans”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)
grown-ish – “Know Yourself”
Hacks – “Primm” – Megan, Ben
Made For Love – “User One”
Servant – “2:00”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15: The Believer” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan
Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)
Bridgerton – “Art of the Swoon”
The Crown – “Fairytale” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Euphoria – “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Lovecraft Country – “Sundown”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence
Perry Mason – “Chapter Two”
The Umbrella Academy – “Right Back Where We Started”
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes
black-ish – “Our Wedding Dre”
Euphoria – “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”
Hacks – “There Is No Line” – David, Ben
I May Destroy You – “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect”
Mare of Easttown – “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”
Pose – “Series Finale” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan,
The Politician – “New York State of Mind”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
black-ish – “Our Wedding Dre” – Joey
Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm”
Pose – “Series Finale” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Vows”
The Politician – “What’s In The Box”
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program
Dancing With The Stars – “Finale”
Legendary – “Pop Tart”
RuPaul’s Drag Race – “The Pork Chop” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Maya Rudolph”
The Voice – “Live Top 17 Performances”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Euphoria – Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”
Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm” – Megan
Pose – “Series Finale” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, David, Ben
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Pigs” – Shadan
The Politician – “What’s In The Box”
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (NonProsthetic)
Dancing With The Stars – “Top 11”
Legendary – “Pop Tart”
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
RuPaul’s Drag Race – “The Pork Chop” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Elon Musk”
Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming
[JURIED]
Black Is King
The Masked Singer – “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2”
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
Lovecraft Country – “I Am”
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Nightshade”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
The Umbrella Academy – “The Frankel Footage”
WandaVision – “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming
[JURIED]
For All Mankind: Time Capsule
Outstanding Interactive Program
Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt – Clarence, Joey
Inside Covid19 – Megan, David, Shadan, Ben
Space Explorers: The ISS Experience – Jalal
Welcome to the Blumhouse Live
Outstanding Main Title Design
Between the World and Me
The Good Lord Bird
Lovecraft Country – Joey, Shadan
The Queen’s Gambit – David
Raised by Wolves – Megan
WandaVision – Clarence, Jalal, Ben
Outstanding Motion Design
[JURIED]
Calls
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Man With a Plan – “Driving Miss Katie”
Mom – “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steaks” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Ben
The Conners – “Jeoparde, Sobriete, and Inidelite” – Megan, Shadan
Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling
Bridgerton – “Art of the Swoon” – Clarence, Shadan
The Crown – “War” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Ben
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”
Ratched – “The Dance”
WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial”
Outstanding Period Costumes
Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water” – Clarence
The Crown – “Terra Nullius” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Halston – “Versailles”
The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”
Ratched – “Pilot”
Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
Halston – “Versailles”
The Queen’s Gambit – “Adjournment” – Megan, David, Shadan
Ratched – “Pilot” – Joey
Star Trek: Discovery – “Terra Firma, Part 2” – Clarence
WandaVision – “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience” – Jalal, Ben
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
A Black Lady Sketch Show – “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”
Bo Burnham: Inside – Clarence, Megan, David, Shadan, Ben
Hamilton
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – Joey, Jalal
Saturday Night Live – “Murder Show (segment)”
Saturday Night Live – “Stu (segment)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant – “After Dark” – Ben
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Chicago” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Shadan
Mare of Easttown – Megan, David
The Undoing
Yellowstone – “Going Back to Cali”
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Bridgerton – “After The Rain” – Clarence
The Crown – “War” – Megan, Joey, Shadan
Halston
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Jalal, David, Ben
The Queen’s Gambit
Perry Mason – “Chapter Three”
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Emily In Paris – “Emily In Paris”
Hacks – “Primm” – Ben
Ted Lasso – “For The Children”
United States of Al – “Pilot”
WandaVision – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Friends: The Reunion – Clarence, Megan, Shadan
The Oscars – Jalal, David
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020 – Joey
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – David
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance by Maroon 5”
The Masked Singer – “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”
RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Condragulations, Bossy Rossy Ruboot” – Megan, Ben
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Kristen Wiig” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Shadan
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
Lovecraft Country – “Sundown” – Megan, David
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Pose – “On The Run” – Ben
Star Trek: Discovery – “That Hope Is You, Part 1” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal, Shadan
This Is Us – “There”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant – “In Case of Emergency” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan
Hacks – “Primm”
Hacks – “There is No Line”
Hacks – “Tunnel of Love”
Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You” – David, Ben
Ted Lasso – “Make Rebecca Great Again”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Crown – “Avalanche”
The Crown – “Fairytale” – Joey, David, Ben, Shadan
The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Crossing” – Megan, Jalal
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 11: The Heiress”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15: The Believer”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Mare of Easttown – “Fathers” – David
Mare of Easttown – “Miss Lady Hawk Herself” – Joey, Shadan, Ben, Megan
The Queen’s Gambit – “Exchanges” – Clarence, Jalal
WandaVision – “On a Very Special Episode…”
WandaVision – “The Series Finale”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
Cobra Kai – “December 19th”
Love, Death + Robots – “Snow in the Desert”
Mythic Quest – “Everlight”
Star Trek: Lower Decks – “No Small Parts”
Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “One World, One People”
Lovecraft Country – “Sundown” – Joey, David
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, Shadan, Ben
Star Trek: Discovery – “That Hope is You (Part 1)
The Umbrella Academy – “The End of Something”
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special
Fargo – “East/West”
The Haunting of Bly Manor – “The Two Faces (Part Two)”
The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – David, Shadan
The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter” – Clarence, Megan
WandaVision – “The Series Finale” – Joey, Jalal, Ben
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation
B Positive – “High Risk Factor”
Cobra Kai – “December 19” – Megan, Joey, Shadan,
Hacks – “Falling”
The Kominsky Method – “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are”
Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You” – Clarence, Jalal, David, Ben
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
The Boys – “What I Know”
The Crown – “Fairytale” – Joey, David, Shadan,
The Handmaid’s Tale – “Chicago”
Lovecraft Country – “Sundown” – Megan
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Clarence, Jalal, Ben
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Genius: Aretha – “Respect” – Megan
Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm” – Ben
The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – David
The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 1: Georgia” – Shadan
WandaVision – “The Series Finale” – Clarence, Joey, Jalal
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You
David Byrne’s American Utopia – Clarence, Joey, David
Hamilton – Jalal, Shadan, Ben
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert