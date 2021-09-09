Dropping this Friday, September 10, The Capote Tapes is a documentary film that details the rise and fall of one of America’s most notorious writers. Director Ebs Burnough includes never-before-heard audio tapes of Capote’s friends and enemies centering around Answered Prayers, an exposé dealing with New York’s high society meant to be his masterpiece but ultimately signaled his downfall. Subjects include Dick Cavett, André Leon Talley, Jay McInerney, Dotson Rader, and Kate Harrington.

The Capote Tapes debuts in theaters on September 10. It will be available on TVOD and DVD on October 26.

The Capote Tapes

DIRECTOR | Ebs Burnough

SCREENPLAY | Holly Whiston, Ebs Burnough

PRODUCERS | Zara Akester, Holly Whiston, Ebs Burnough, Lawrence Elman