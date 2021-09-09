Steven Spielberg, Hilary Swank and Mel Gibson appear in this featurette for Eastwood. One of the ways Hollywood and the Oscars can bring the country together, or at least bring back the half of this country they lost by becoming overtly political in the past four years is to broaden the reach and one way to do that is to not “cancel” Eastwood in the 11th hour of his career. One way to instantly boost ratings is to include something the other half of the country will at least watch. Just saying.

Also, the movie looks good – even considering, or especially considering, how Twitter will implode over it. We have to be able to survive Twitter or it will consume every good thing. We’re just people. Imperfect. Stumbling through life.