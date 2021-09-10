With the 2021 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions for the second day of a weekend long Creative Arts ceremony.

Continuing our tradition of predicting every category at the Creative Arts Emmys the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions for the second day of the weekend long ceremony. Following COVID guidelines the second day of the Creative Arts Emmys is split into two parts largely focusing on the reality, documentary, variety, and short form categories as well as the much buzzed about guest acting races.

We aren’t unanimous on much but surprisingly this year we are all in agreement across all four casting categories with the entire team predicting Ted Lasso, The Crown, Mare of Easttown, and RuPaul’s Drag Race to take home the casting prizes. We also are in agreement that Bo Burnham will win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his surprise hit Bo Burnham: Inside.

Besides that there are plenty of major categories where the ADTV team is split. For Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics half the team is predicting Bo Burnham to win for “Comedy” from his Netflix special while the other half is confident that the online meme status of “Agatha All Along” will secure a win for WandaVisison. In the guest acting races we’re split between Jane Adams of Hacks and Maya Rudolph of SNL for who will win Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (1PM PST)

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

76 Days

Dick Johnson is Dead – David, Shadan, Ben

Welcome to Chechnya – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth – “The New Me” – Clarence

Bob’s Burgers – “Worms of In-Rear-Ment”

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness” – Jalal, Shadan, Ben

South Park: The Pandemic Special

The Simpsons – “The Dad-Feelings Limited” – Megan, Joey, David

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Shark Tank

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Stacey Abrams, “black-ish” – Shadan

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal

Tituss Burgess, “Central Park”

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” – Ben

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park

Jessica Walter, “Archer” – Joey, David

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

City So Real – “Blood Sport” – Clarence

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – Megan

Dick Johnson is Dead – Shadan

Rebuilding Paradise

Secrets of the Whales – “Ocean Giants” – Joey, Jalal

The Social Dilemma – David, Ben

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race – “Give Me a Beard Bump” – Ben

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero- Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan

Queer Eye – “Groomer Has It”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow – Shadan

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Boys State

Dick Johnson is Dead – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David

The Social Dilemma – Ben

Tina – Clarence

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race – “Give Me A Beard Bump” – Clarence, David

Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud” – Shadan

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Getting’ Lucky” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben

Top Chef – “Pan African Portland”

The Voice – “The Blind Auditions Premiere”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow – Jalal, Shadan, Ben

American Masters

City So Real – Clarence, Megan, David

Pretend It’s a City – Joey

Secrets of the Whales

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How You Can Mend a Broken Heart

Boys State

Framing Britney Spears – Shadan

The Social Dilemma – Jalal, David, Ben

Tina – Clarence, Megan, Joey

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nicole Byer

Queer Eye Cast

RuPaul Charles – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Shark Tank Cast

Top Chef Cast

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – David

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – Clarence, Shadan, Ben

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Megan

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – Joey, Jalal

Vice

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

[JURIED]

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness”

Love, Death + Robots – “All Through The House”

Love, Death + Robots – “Automated Customer Service”

Love, Death + Robots – “Ice”

The Simpsons – “Wad Goals”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 4” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

American Masters – “Amy Tan: The Unintended Memoir”

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Joey

The Social Dilemma

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

Outstanding Narrator

David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet

David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed

Sterling K, Brown, Lincoln: Divided We Stand – Clarence

Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest – Jalal, Shadan, Ben

Sigourney Weaver, Secrets of the Whales – Megan, Joey, David,

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 1”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Megan, Joey

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – Ben

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Clarence

Framing Britney Spears – Shadan

Q: Into the Storm – “The Storm”

The Social Dilemma – Jalal, David

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race – Clarence, David

Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Condragulations” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Ben

Top Chef – “Restaurant Wars”

The Voice

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck – “Steamy Vibes”

Deadliest Catch – Ben

Life Below Zero – “The Other Side” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, David, Shadan

Naked and Afraid – “Sand Trapped – Jalal

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – “The Bag Ball”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

Love, Death & Robots – “Ice” – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap – Megan

Once Upon a Snowman – Shadan

Robot Chicken – “Endgame” – Clarence

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed – Joey, David

Inside Pixar – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, Shadan

Pose: Identity, Family, Community – Ben

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 2”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Clarence, Megan, Joey, David, Shadan

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – Jalal, Ben

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Social Dilemma

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – Ben

Life Below Zero – “The Other Side”

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – “Naples and the Amalfi Coast”

Tina – Clarence

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home – Ben

Queer Eye – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Clarence, David

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 3” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

The Social Dilemma – Jalal, David, Shadan

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (5PM PST)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart, Die Hart – David, Shadan

John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders – Clarence, Ben

Brendan Scannell, Bonding

JB Smoove, Mapleworth Murders – Megan, Joey, Jalal

John Travolta, Die Hart

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors – David, Shadan

Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Crown – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

[JURIED]

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Megan, Jalal, David

Genius: Aretha

Lucifer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore) – Joey

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore & Luther Brown) – Clarence, Shadan, Ben

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Christmas In Rockefeller Center

Dancing With The Stars (Artem Chigvintsev)

Dancing With The Stars (Derek Hough) – Megan, Joey, David, Shadan, Ben

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

The Disney Holiday Singalong

World of Dance – Clarence, Jalal

Outstanding Commercial

Airpods Pro – Jump, Apple Airpods – Clarence

Alexa’s Body, Amazon Alexa – Joey

Better, Mamba Forever, Nike – Megan, Jalal, Shadan

It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6 – Ben

You Can’t Stop Us, Nike

You Love Me, Beats by Dre – David

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – Megan, Joey

Late Night with Seth Meyers – “Episode 1085a”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

Real Time with Bill Maher – “Episode 1835”

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dave Chappelle” – Clarence, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham: Inside – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben

David Byrne’s American Utopia – Jalal, David, Shadan

Friends: The Reunion

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live – Shadan

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live – David

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live – Clarence

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Clarence, Megan

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian – David

Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Ben

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks – Megan, Joey, David, Ben

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live – Clarence, Jalal, Shadan

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale – Jalal, David, Shadan

Claire Foy, The Crown

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent – “The Finals”

Dancing With The Stars – “Finale” – Clarence

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Adele” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan

The Masked Singer – “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

The Voice – “Live Top 17 Performance”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben

David Byrne’s Utopia – Clarence, Joey, David, Jalal, Shadan

Friends: The Reunion – Megan

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

(Original Dramatic Score)

Fargo – “East/West”

Oslo

The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – Clarence, Megan

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 2: South Carolina” – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan

WandaVision – “Previously On” – Ben

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water”

The Crown – “The Balmoral Test” – Clarence, David, Ben

The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Crossing”

Lovecraft Country – “Rewind 1921”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan

This Is Us – “Birth Mother”

Outstanding Music Direction

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – Ben

Bo Burnham: Inside – Joey, Shadan

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water” – Clarence, Joey

The Crown – “Fairytale” – Jalal, Ben

Halston – “The Party’s Over”

I May Destroy You – “Ego Death” – Megan, Shadan

Lovecraft Country – “Strange Case”

The Queen’s Gambit – “Adjournment” – David

WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial”



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Allen v. Farrow – Shadan

Bridgerton

The Flight Attendant – Megan, Joey, Jalal

Ted Lasso – Ben

WandaVision – Clarence, David

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside – “Comedy” – Megan, Joe, David, Shadan

The Boys – “Never Truly Vanish”

The Queen’s Gambit – “I Can’t Remember Love”

Soundtrack Of Our Lives – “The End Titles”

WandaVision – “Agatha All Along” – Clarence, Jalal, Ben

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Crimson Love”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Joey, Shadan

Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS – Megan, Ben

The Randy Rainbow Show

Reno 911! – Clarence, Jalal

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News – David

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Boys

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian – Clarence, Joey, Shadan

WandaVision – Megan, Jalal, David, Ben

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Crown – “Gold Stick” – David, Ben

The Nevers – “Ignition”

Star Trek: Discovery – “Su’Kal” – Clarence, Megan, Shadan

The Umbrella Academy – “743”

Vikings – “The Signal” – Joey, Jalal

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Doom Patrol

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Clarence, Megan, Shadan

The Mandalorian – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben

S.W.A.T.

Warrior

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Cobra Kai – “December 19” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “Truth”

Gangs of London – “Episode 2”

Lovecraft Country – “I Am”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue” – David, Ben

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

America’s Got Talent – “Episode 1523”

Jimmy Kimmel Live – “Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, and Music From Charlotte Lawrence”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – Megan, Jalal, Shadan

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dan Levy” – Clarence, Joey, David, Ben

The Voice – “Live Finale (Part 2)”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben

David Byrne’s American Utopia – Clarence, Megan, David

Hamilton – Joey, Jalal, Shadan

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Television Movie

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Jalal

Oslo – Ben

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love – Clarence, Megan, Joey, David, Shadan

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben

Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special – Joey

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd – Shadan

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 – Clarence, Megan, Jalal

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham: Inside – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into the MAGAverse

John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020