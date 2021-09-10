With the 2021 Emmys season coming to a close, the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions for the second day of a weekend long Creative Arts ceremony.
Continuing our tradition of predicting every category at the Creative Arts Emmys the Awards Daily TV team makes their final predictions for the second day of the weekend long ceremony. Following COVID guidelines the second day of the Creative Arts Emmys is split into two parts largely focusing on the reality, documentary, variety, and short form categories as well as the much buzzed about guest acting races.
We aren’t unanimous on much but surprisingly this year we are all in agreement across all four casting categories with the entire team predicting Ted Lasso, The Crown, Mare of Easttown, and RuPaul’s Drag Race to take home the casting prizes. We also are in agreement that Bo Burnham will win the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for his surprise hit Bo Burnham: Inside.
Besides that there are plenty of major categories where the ADTV team is split. For Outstanding Original Music & Lyrics half the team is predicting Bo Burnham to win for “Comedy” from his Netflix special while the other half is confident that the online meme status of “Agatha All Along” will secure a win for WandaVisison. In the guest acting races we’re split between Jane Adams of Hacks and Maya Rudolph of SNL for who will win Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (1PM PST)
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
76 Days
Dick Johnson is Dead – David, Shadan, Ben
Welcome to Chechnya – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth – “The New Me” – Clarence
Bob’s Burgers – “Worms of In-Rear-Ment”
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness” – Jalal, Shadan, Ben
South Park: The Pandemic Special
The Simpsons – “The Dad-Feelings Limited” – Megan, Joey, David
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Shark Tank
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Stacey Abrams, “black-ish” – Shadan
Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal
Tituss Burgess, “Central Park”
Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”
Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth” – Ben
Stanley Tucci, “Central Park
Jessica Walter, “Archer” – Joey, David
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
City So Real – “Blood Sport” – Clarence
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet – Megan
Dick Johnson is Dead – Shadan
Rebuilding Paradise
Secrets of the Whales – “Ocean Giants” – Joey, Jalal
The Social Dilemma – David, Ben
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race – “Give Me a Beard Bump” – Ben
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero- Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan
Queer Eye – “Groomer Has It”
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow – Shadan
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Boys State
Dick Johnson is Dead – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David
The Social Dilemma – Ben
Tina – Clarence
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race – “Give Me A Beard Bump” – Clarence, David
Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud” – Shadan
RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Getting’ Lucky” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben
Top Chef – “Pan African Portland”
The Voice – “The Blind Auditions Premiere”
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow – Jalal, Shadan, Ben
American Masters
City So Real – Clarence, Megan, David
Pretend It’s a City – Joey
Secrets of the Whales
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How You Can Mend a Broken Heart
Boys State
Framing Britney Spears – Shadan
The Social Dilemma – Jalal, David, Ben
Tina – Clarence, Megan, Joey
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Nicole Byer
Queer Eye Cast
RuPaul Charles – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Shark Tank Cast
Top Chef Cast
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman – David
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special – Clarence, Shadan, Ben
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy – Megan
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell – Joey, Jalal
Vice
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation
[JURIED]
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness”
Love, Death + Robots – “All Through The House”
Love, Death + Robots – “Automated Customer Service”
Love, Death + Robots – “Ice”
The Simpsons – “Wad Goals”
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 4” – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
American Masters – “Amy Tan: The Unintended Memoir”
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Joey
The Social Dilemma
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
Outstanding Narrator
David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet
David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed
Sterling K, Brown, Lincoln: Divided We Stand – Clarence
Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest – Jalal, Shadan, Ben
Sigourney Weaver, Secrets of the Whales – Megan, Joey, David,
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 1”
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Megan, Joey
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – Ben
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet – Clarence
Framing Britney Spears – Shadan
Q: Into the Storm – “The Storm”
The Social Dilemma – Jalal, David
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race – Clarence, David
Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud
RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Condragulations” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Ben
Top Chef – “Restaurant Wars”
The Voice
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck – “Steamy Vibes”
Deadliest Catch – Ben
Life Below Zero – “The Other Side” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, David, Shadan
Naked and Afraid – “Sand Trapped – Jalal
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – “The Bag Ball”
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Love, Death & Robots – “Ice” – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap – Megan
Once Upon a Snowman – Shadan
Robot Chicken – “Endgame” – Clarence
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed – Joey, David
Inside Pixar – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, Shadan
Pose: Identity, Family, Community – Ben
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 2”
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Clarence, Megan, Joey, David, Shadan
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – Jalal, Ben
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Social Dilemma
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry – Ben
Life Below Zero – “The Other Side”
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – “Naples and the Amalfi Coast”
Tina – Clarence
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home – Ben
Queer Eye – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben, Shadan
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Clarence, David
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 3” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The Social Dilemma – Jalal, David, Shadan
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (5PM PST)
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kevin Hart, Die Hart – David, Shadan
John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders – Clarence, Ben
Brendan Scannell, Bonding
JB Smoove, Mapleworth Murders – Megan, Joey, Jalal
John Travolta, Die Hart
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors – David, Shadan
Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Crown – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
[JURIED]
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Megan, Jalal, David
Genius: Aretha
Lucifer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore) – Joey
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore & Luther Brown) – Clarence, Shadan, Ben
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Christmas In Rockefeller Center
Dancing With The Stars (Artem Chigvintsev)
Dancing With The Stars (Derek Hough) – Megan, Joey, David, Shadan, Ben
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
The Disney Holiday Singalong
World of Dance – Clarence, Jalal
Outstanding Commercial
Airpods Pro – Jump, Apple Airpods – Clarence
Alexa’s Body, Amazon Alexa – Joey
Better, Mamba Forever, Nike – Megan, Jalal, Shadan
It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6 – Ben
You Can’t Stop Us, Nike
You Love Me, Beats by Dre – David
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – Megan, Joey
Late Night with Seth Meyers – “Episode 1085a”
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”
Real Time with Bill Maher – “Episode 1835”
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dave Chappelle” – Clarence, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Bo Burnham: Inside – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben
David Byrne’s American Utopia – Jalal, David, Shadan
Friends: The Reunion
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live – Shadan
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Ben
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live – David
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live – Clarence
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Clarence, Megan
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian – David
Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country – Joey, Jalal, Shadan, Ben
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks – Megan, Joey, David, Ben
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live – Clarence, Jalal, Shadan
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale – Jalal, David, Shadan
Claire Foy, The Crown
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Ben
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent – “The Finals”
Dancing With The Stars – “Finale” – Clarence
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Adele” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Ben, Shadan
The Masked Singer – “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”
The Voice – “Live Top 17 Performance”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben
David Byrne’s Utopia – Clarence, Joey, David, Jalal, Shadan
Friends: The Reunion – Megan
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special
(Original Dramatic Score)
Fargo – “East/West”
Oslo
The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game” – Clarence, Megan
The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 2: South Carolina” – Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan
WandaVision – “Previously On” – Ben
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water”
The Crown – “The Balmoral Test” – Clarence, David, Ben
The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Crossing”
Lovecraft Country – “Rewind 1921”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue” – Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan
This Is Us – “Birth Mother”
Outstanding Music Direction
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry – Ben
Bo Burnham: Inside – Joey, Shadan
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia – Clarence, Megan, Jalal, David
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”
Outstanding Music Supervision
Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water” – Clarence, Joey
The Crown – “Fairytale” – Jalal, Ben
Halston – “The Party’s Over”
I May Destroy You – “Ego Death” – Megan, Shadan
Lovecraft Country – “Strange Case”
The Queen’s Gambit – “Adjournment” – David
WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Allen v. Farrow – Shadan
Bridgerton
The Flight Attendant – Megan, Joey, Jalal
Ted Lasso – Ben
WandaVision – Clarence, David
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside – “Comedy” – Megan, Joe, David, Shadan
The Boys – “Never Truly Vanish”
The Queen’s Gambit – “I Can’t Remember Love”
Soundtrack Of Our Lives – “The End Titles”
WandaVision – “Agatha All Along” – Clarence, Jalal, Ben
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Crimson Love”
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Joey, Shadan
Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS – Megan, Ben
The Randy Rainbow Show
Reno 911! – Clarence, Jalal
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News – David
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Boys
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian – Clarence, Joey, Shadan
WandaVision – Megan, Jalal, David, Ben
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
The Crown – “Gold Stick” – David, Ben
The Nevers – “Ignition”
Star Trek: Discovery – “Su’Kal” – Clarence, Megan, Shadan
The Umbrella Academy – “743”
Vikings – “The Signal” – Joey, Jalal
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Doom Patrol
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Clarence, Megan, Shadan
The Mandalorian – Joey, Jalal, David, Ben
S.W.A.T.
Warrior
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Cobra Kai – “December 19” – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, Shadan
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “Truth”
Gangs of London – “Episode 2”
Lovecraft Country – “I Am”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue” – David, Ben
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
America’s Got Talent – “Episode 1523”
Jimmy Kimmel Live – “Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, and Music From Charlotte Lawrence”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020” – Megan, Jalal, Shadan
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dan Levy” – Clarence, Joey, David, Ben
The Voice – “Live Finale (Part 2)”
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben
David Byrne’s American Utopia – Clarence, Megan, David
Hamilton – Joey, Jalal, Shadan
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Television Movie
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square – Jalal
Oslo – Ben
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love – Clarence, Megan, Joey, David, Shadan
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards – Ben
Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special – Joey
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd – Shadan
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 – Clarence, Megan, Jalal
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Bo Burnham: Inside – Clarence, Megan, Joey, Jalal, David, Shadan, Ben
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into the MAGAverse
John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 202