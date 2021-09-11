The Television Academy announces the first batch of winners at the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony.

Tonight the Television Academy kicked off their weekend long Creative Arts ceremony celebrating the best of television from the past year. In the first of three ceremonies the Television Academy the winners across 36 categories. Tonight they are focusing mainly on the crafts for narrative programs including winners in the hairstyling, makeup, costumes, and production design categories.

Overall this was a huge night for The Queen’s Gambit with the massive nearly sweeping the night with 7 wins. The final season of Pose also had a massive night with three wins, after not winning a single award since Billy Porter’s historic win in 2018. Other big wins for the night included three wins for Saturday Night Live and The Mandalorian as well as two awards each for The Crown, Ted Lasso, and WandaVision.

Some of the big surprises of the night came when Mare of Easttown took home the prize for Contemporary Production Design, a category The Handmaid’s Tale had won for four consecutive years. A Black Lady Sketch Show finally won its first Emmy in a surprise upset for Variety Picture Editing.

Some of the big surprises of the night came when Mare of Easttown took home the prize for Contemporary Production Design, a category The Handmaid's Tale had won for four consecutive years. A Black Lady Sketch Show finally won its first Emmy in a surprise upset for Variety Picture Editing.

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

Fargo – “East/West”

Mare of Easttown – “Illusions”

Small Axe – “Mangrove” –

*The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”*

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 9: Indians Winter”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series

Call Me Kat – “Plus One”

Country Comfort – “Crazy”

Last Man Standing – “Time Flies”

The Conners – “A Stomach Ache. A Heart Break, And a Grave Mistake”

The Upshaws – “Big Plans”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

grown-ish – “Know Yourself”

Hacks – “Primm”

Made For Love – “User One”

Servant – “2:00”

*The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15: The Believer”*

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Bridgerton – “Art of the Swoon”

*The Crown – “Fairytale”*

Euphoria – “Trouble Don’t Last Always”

Lovecraft Country – “Sundown”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Perry Mason – “Chapter Two”

The Umbrella Academy – “Right Back Where We Started”

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes

black-ish – “Our Wedding Dre”

Euphoria – “Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Hacks – “There Is No Line”

I May Destroy You – “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect”

Mare of Easttown – “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

Pose – “Series Finale”

The Politician – “New York State of Mind”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

black-ish – “Our Wedding Dre”

Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm”

*Pose – “Series Finale”*

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Vows”

The Politician – “What’s In The Box”

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program

Dancing With The Stars – “Finale”

Legendary – “Pop Tart”

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “The Pork Chop”

*Saturday Night Live – “Host: Maya Rudolph”*

The Voice – “Live Top 17 Performances”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Euphoria – Fuck Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob”

Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm”

*Pose – “Series Finale”*

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Pigs”

The Politician – “What’s In The Box”

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Program (NonProsthetic)

Dancing With The Stars – “Top 11”

Legendary – “Pop Tart”

Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “The Pork Chop”

*Saturday Night Live – “Host: Elon Musk”*

Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction, Or Reality Programming

[JURIED]

Black Is King

The Masked Singer – “Super 8 – The Plot Chickens! Part 2”

Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Lovecraft Country – “I Am”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Nightshade”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

The Umbrella Academy – “The Frankel Footage”

*WandaVision – “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”*

Outstanding Innovation In Interactive Programming

[JURIED]

For All Mankind: Time Capsule

Outstanding Interactive Program

Create Together with Joseph Gordon-Levitt

Inside Covid19

*Space Explorers: The ISS Experience*

Welcome to the Blumhouse Live

Outstanding Main Title Design

Between the World and Me

*The Good Lord Bird

Lovecraft Country

The Queen’s Gambit

Raised by Wolves

WandaVision

Outstanding Motion Design

[JURIED]

Calls

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Man With a Plan – “Driving Miss Katie”

Mom – “Scooby-Doo Checks and Salisbury Steaks”

*The Conners – “Jeoparde, Sobriete, and Inidelite”*

Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling

*Bridgerton – “Art of the Swoon”*

The Crown – “War”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Ratched – “The Dance”

WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial”

Outstanding Period Costumes

Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water”

The Crown – “Terra Nullius”

Halston – “Versailles”

The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”

Ratched – “Pilot”

Outstanding Period Makeup And/Or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Halston – “Versailles”

*The Queen’s Gambit – “Adjournment”*

Ratched – “Pilot”

Star Trek: Discovery – “Terra Firma, Part 2”

WandaVision – “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience”

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

*A Black Lady Sketch Show – “Sister, May I Call You Oshun”*

Bo Burnham: Inside

Hamilton

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020”

Saturday Night Live – “Murder Show (segment)”

Saturday Night Live – “Stu (segment)

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant – “After Dark”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Chicago”

*Mare of Easttown*

The Undoing

Yellowstone – “Going Back to Cali”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Bridgerton – “After The Rain”

The Crown – “War”

Halston

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

*The Queen’s Gambit*

Perry Mason – “Chapter Three”

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily In Paris – “Emily In Paris”

Hacks – “Primm”

Ted Lasso – “For The Children”

United States of Al – “Pilot”

*WandaVision*

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Friends: The Reunion

*The Oscars*

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality, Or Competition Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance by Maroon 5”

The Masked Singer – “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”

RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Condragulations, Bossy Rossy Ruboot”

*Saturday Night Live – “Host: Kristen Wiig”*

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

Lovecraft Country – “Sundown”

*The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”*

Pose – “On The Run”

Star Trek: Discovery – “That Hope Is You, Part 1”

This Is Us – “There”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant – “In Case of Emergency”

Hacks – “Primm”

Hacks – “There is No Line”

Hacks – “Tunnel of Love”

*Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You”*

Ted Lasso – “Make Rebecca Great Again”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Crown – “Avalanche”

*The Crown – “Fairytale”*

The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Crossing”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 11: The Heiress”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15: The Believer”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Mare of Easttown – “Fathers”

Mare of Easttown – “Miss Lady Hawk Herself”

*The Queen’s Gambit – “Exchanges”*

WandaVision – “On a Very Special Episode…”

WandaVision – “The Series Finale”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

Cobra Kai – “December 19th”

*Love, Death + Robots – “Snow in the Desert”*

Mythic Quest – “Everlight”

Star Trek: Lower Decks – “No Small Parts”

Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “One World, One People”

*Lovecraft Country – “Sundown”*

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Star Trek: Discovery – “That Hope is You (Part 1)

The Umbrella Academy – “The End of Something”

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

Fargo – “East/West”

The Haunting of Bly Manor – “The Two Faces (Part Two)”

*The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”*

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 9: Indiana Winter”

WandaVision – “The Series Finale”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation

B Positive – “High Risk Factor”

Cobra Kai – “December 19”

Hacks – “Falling”

The Kominsky Method – “Chapter 21. Near, Far, Wherever You Are”

*Ted Lasso – “The Hope That Kills You”*

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

The Boys – “What I Know”

The Crown – “Fairytale”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “Chicago”

Lovecraft Country – “Sundown”

*The Mandalorian – “Chapter 13: The Jedi”*

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Genius: Aretha – “Respect”

Mare of Easttown – “Sore Must Be The Storm”

*The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”*

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 1: Georgia”

WandaVision – “The Series Finale”

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series or Special

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

*David Byrne’s American Utopia*

Hamilton

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert