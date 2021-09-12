The Television Academy closes out the weekend with the second half of the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony focusing on the documentary, reality, and highly anticipated guest acting races.

Last night the Television Academy kicked off the weekend by announcing winners across 40 of the below-the-line categories with plenty of surprises. Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit was the big winner nearly sweeping with seven wins while Pose is off to an incredible start with three wins. Saturday Night Live and The Mandalorian also ended the day with three awards each while Ted Lasso, WandaVision, and The Crown all took home two Emmys.

Today the Television Academy finishes the Creative Arts Emmys weekend with two ceremonies celebrating the very best in documentary, variety, animation, reality, and short form television. Will tonight be a big night for the beloved Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside? Will the casting categories give us our last hint at who will win big at next week’s Primetime ceremony?

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (1PM PST)

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

*76 Days*

Dick Johnson is Dead

Welcome to Chechnya

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth – “The New Me”

Bob’s Burgers – “Worms of In-Rear-Ment”

*Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness”*

South Park: The Pandemic Special

The Simpsons – “The Dad-Feelings Limited”

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program

Queer Eye

*RuPaul’s Drag Race*

Shark Tank

The Voice

Top Chef

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Stacey Abrams, “black-ish”

Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton”

Tituss Burgess, “Central Park”

Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”

*Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”*

Stanley Tucci, “Central Park

Jessica Walter, “Archer”

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program

City So Real – “Blood Sport”

*David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet*

Dick Johnson is Dead

Rebuilding Paradise

Secrets of the Whales – “Ocean Giants”

The Social Dilemma

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race – “Give Me a Beard Bump”

Deadliest Catch

*Life Below Zero*

Queer Eye – “Groomer Has It”

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Boys State

*Dick Johnson is Dead*

The Social Dilemma

Tina

Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program

The Amazing Race – “Give Me A Beard Bump”

Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud”

*RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Getting’ Lucky”*

Top Chef – “Pan African Portland”

The Voice – “The Blind Auditions Premiere”

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Allen v. Farrow

American Masters

City So Real

Pretend It’s a City

*Secrets of the Whales*

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

The Bee Gees: How You Can Mend a Broken Heart

*Boys State*

Framing Britney Spears

The Social Dilemma

Tina

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program

Nicole Byer

Queer Eye Cast

*RuPaul Charles*

Shark Tank Cast

Top Chef Cast

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

*Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy*

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell

Vice

Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation

[JURIED]

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness”

Love, Death + Robots – “All Through The House”

Love, Death + Robots – “Automated Customer Service”

Love, Death + Robots – “Ice”

The Simpsons – “Wad Goals”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 4”

American Masters – “Amy Tan: The Unintended Memoir”

*David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet*

The Social Dilemma

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

Outstanding Narrator

David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet

David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed

*Sterling K, Brown, Lincoln: Divided We Stand*

Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest

Sigourney Weaver, Secrets of the Whales

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 1”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet

Framing Britney Spears

Q: Into the Storm – “The Storm”

*The Social Dilemma*

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

The Amazing Race

Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud

*RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Condragulations”*

Top Chef – “Restaurant Wars”

The Voice

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Below Deck – “Steamy Vibes”

Deadliest Catch

*Life Below Zero – “The Other Side”*

Naked and Afraid – “Sand Trapped

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – “The Bag Ball”

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program

*Love, Death & Robots – “Ice”*

Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap

Once Upon a Snowman

Robot Chicken – “Endgame”

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed

Inside Pixar

Pose: Identity, Family, Community

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen

*Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man*

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 2”

*The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart*

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

The Social Dilemma

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry

*David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet*

Life Below Zero – “The Other Side”

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – “Naples and the Amalfi Coast”

Tina

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow

Property Brothers: Forever Home

*Queer Eye*

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

Shark Tank

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Becoming

Below Deck

Indian Matchmaking

*RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked*

Selling Sunset

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 3”

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart

*The Social Dilemma*

Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre

SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (5PM PST)

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart, Die Hart

John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders

Brendan Scannell, Bonding

JB Smoove, Mapleworth Murders

John Travolta, Die Hart

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors

Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant

Hacks

The Kominsky Method

Pen15

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen’s Gambit

The Underground Railroad

WandaVision

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

[JURIED]

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Genius: Aretha

Lucifer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore & Luther Brown)

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming

Christmas In Rockefeller Center

Dancing With The Stars (Artem Chigvintsev)

Dancing With The Stars (Derek Hough)

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

The Disney Holiday Singalong

World of Dance

Outstanding Commercial

Airpods Pro – Jump, Apple Airpods

Alexa’s Body, Amazon Alexa

Better, Mamba Forever, Nike

It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6

You Can’t Stop Us, Nike

You Love Me, Beats by Dre

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020”

Late Night with Seth Meyers – “Episode 1085a”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”

Real Time with Bill Maher – “Episode 1835”

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dave Chappelle”

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham: Inside

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method

Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Charles Dance, The Crown

Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian

*Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country*

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, Hacks

Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Claire Foy, The Crown

McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series

America’s Got Talent – “The Finals”

Dancing With The Stars – “Finale”

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Adele”

The Masked Singer – “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”

The Voice – “Live Top 17 Performance”

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

David Byrne’s Utopia

Friends: The Reunion

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special

(Original Dramatic Score)

Fargo – “East/West”

Oslo

*The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”*

The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 2: South Carolina”

WandaVision – “Previously On”

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water”

The Crown – “The Balmoral Test”

The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Crossing”

Lovecraft Country – “Rewind 1921”

*The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”*

This Is Us – “Birth Mother”

Outstanding Music Direction

Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry

Bo Burnham: Inside

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”

Outstanding Music Supervision

Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water”

The Crown – “Fairytale”

Halston – “The Party’s Over”

I May Destroy You – “Ego Death”

Lovecraft Country – “Strange Case”

The Queen’s Gambit – “Adjournment”

WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial”



Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Allen v. Farrow

Bridgerton

The Flight Attendant

Ted Lasso

WandaVision

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics

Bo Burnham: Inside – “Comedy”

The Boys – “Never Truly Vanish”

The Queen’s Gambit – “I Can’t Remember Love”

Soundtrack Of Our Lives – “The End Titles”

WandaVision – “Agatha All Along”

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Crimson Love”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS

The Randy Rainbow Show

Reno 911!

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

The Boys

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

WandaVision

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode

The Crown – “Gold Stick”

The Nevers – “Ignition”

Star Trek: Discovery – “Su’Kal”

The Umbrella Academy – “743”

Vikings – “The Signal”

Outstanding Stunt Coordination

Doom Patrol

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Mandalorian

S.W.A.T.

Warrior

Outstanding Stunt Performance

Cobra Kai – “December 19”

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “Truth”

Gangs of London – “Episode 2”

Lovecraft Country – “I Am”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

America’s Got Talent – “Episode 1523”

Jimmy Kimmel Live – “Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, and Music From Charlotte Lawrence”

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020”

Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dan Levy”

The Voice – “Live Finale (Part 2)”

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

David Byrne’s American Utopia

Hamilton

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Outstanding Television Movie

*Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square*

Oslo

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

Sylvie’s Love

Uncle Frank

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special

The Oscars

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special

8:46 – Dave Chappelle

Bo Burnham: Inside

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into the MAGAverse

John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2021