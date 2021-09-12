The Television Academy closes out the weekend with the second half of the 2021 Creative Arts Emmys Ceremony focusing on the documentary, reality, and highly anticipated guest acting races.
Last night the Television Academy kicked off the weekend by announcing winners across 40 of the below-the-line categories with plenty of surprises. Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit was the big winner nearly sweeping with seven wins while Pose is off to an incredible start with three wins. Saturday Night Live and The Mandalorian also ended the day with three awards each while Ted Lasso, WandaVision, and The Crown all took home two Emmys.
Today the Television Academy finishes the Creative Arts Emmys weekend with two ceremonies celebrating the very best in documentary, variety, animation, reality, and short form television. Will tonight be a big night for the beloved Netflix special Bo Burnham: Inside? Will the casting categories give us our last hint at who will win big at next week’s Primetime ceremony?
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (1PM PST)
Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking
*76 Days*
Dick Johnson is Dead
Welcome to Chechnya
Outstanding Animated Program
Big Mouth – “The New Me”
Bob’s Burgers – “Worms of In-Rear-Ment”
*Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness”*
South Park: The Pandemic Special
The Simpsons – “The Dad-Feelings Limited”
Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program
Queer Eye
*RuPaul’s Drag Race*
Shark Tank
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
Stacey Abrams, “black-ish”
Julie Andrews, “Bridgerton”
Tituss Burgess, “Central Park”
Seth MacFarlane, “Family Guy”
*Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”*
Stanley Tucci, “Central Park
Jessica Walter, “Archer”
Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program
City So Real – “Blood Sport”
*David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet*
Dick Johnson is Dead
Rebuilding Paradise
Secrets of the Whales – “Ocean Giants”
The Social Dilemma
Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race – “Give Me a Beard Bump”
Deadliest Catch
*Life Below Zero*
Queer Eye – “Groomer Has It”
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Boys State
*Dick Johnson is Dead*
The Social Dilemma
Tina
Outstanding Directing For A Reality Program
The Amazing Race – “Give Me A Beard Bump”
Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud”
*RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Getting’ Lucky”*
Top Chef – “Pan African Portland”
The Voice – “The Blind Auditions Premiere”
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Allen v. Farrow
American Masters
City So Real
Pretend It’s a City
*Secrets of the Whales*
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
The Bee Gees: How You Can Mend a Broken Heart
*Boys State*
Framing Britney Spears
The Social Dilemma
Tina
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program
Nicole Byer
Queer Eye Cast
*RuPaul Charles*
Shark Tank Cast
Top Chef Cast
Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman
Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
*Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy*
United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell
Vice
Outstanding Individual Achievement In Animation
[JURIED]
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal – “Plague of Madness”
Love, Death + Robots – “All Through The House”
Love, Death + Robots – “Automated Customer Service”
Love, Death + Robots – “Ice”
The Simpsons – “Wad Goals”
Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 4”
American Masters – “Amy Tan: The Unintended Memoir”
*David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet*
The Social Dilemma
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
Outstanding Narrator
David Attenborough, A Perfect Planet
David Attenborough, The Year Earth Changed
*Sterling K, Brown, Lincoln: Divided We Stand*
Anthony Hopkins, Mythic Quest
Sigourney Weaver, Secrets of the Whales
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 1”
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet
Framing Britney Spears
Q: Into the Storm – “The Storm”
*The Social Dilemma*
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Queer Eye – “Preaching Out Loud
*RuPaul’s Drag Race – “Condragulations”*
Top Chef – “Restaurant Wars”
The Voice
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Below Deck – “Steamy Vibes”
Deadliest Catch
*Life Below Zero – “The Other Side”*
Naked and Afraid – “Sand Trapped
RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – “The Bag Ball”
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
*Love, Death & Robots – “Ice”*
Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap
Once Upon a Snowman
Robot Chicken – “Endgame”
Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries: Vaxxed and Waxxed
Inside Pixar
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen
*Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man*
Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 2”
*The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart*
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Social Dilemma
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera)
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
*David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet*
Life Below Zero – “The Other Side”
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy – “Naples and the Amalfi Coast”
Tina
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Antiques Roadshow
Property Brothers: Forever Home
*Queer Eye*
Running Wild with Bear Grylls
Shark Tank
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Becoming
Below Deck
Indian Matchmaking
*RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked*
Selling Sunset
Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Allen v. Farrow – “Episode 3”
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
*The Social Dilemma*
Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre
SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 12 (5PM PST)
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Kevin Hart, Die Hart
John Lutz, Mapleworth Murders
Brendan Scannell, Bonding
JB Smoove, Mapleworth Murders
John Travolta, Die Hart
Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
Keke Palmer, Keke Palmer’s Turnt Up with the Taylors
Paula Pell, Mapleworth Murders
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant
Hacks
The Kominsky Method
Pen15
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series
Bridgerton
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Casting For A Limited or Anthology Series Or Movie
I May Destroy You
Mare of Easttown
The Queen’s Gambit
The Underground Railroad
WandaVision
Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming
[JURIED]
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square
Genius: Aretha
Lucifer
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Mandy Moore & Luther Brown)
Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming
Christmas In Rockefeller Center
Dancing With The Stars (Artem Chigvintsev)
Dancing With The Stars (Derek Hough)
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2
The Disney Holiday Singalong
World of Dance
Outstanding Commercial
Airpods Pro – Jump, Apple Airpods
Alexa’s Body, Amazon Alexa
Better, Mamba Forever, Nike
It Already Does That, Apple Watch Series 6
You Can’t Stop Us, Nike
You Love Me, Beats by Dre
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020”
Late Night with Seth Meyers – “Episode 1085a”
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert – “Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection”
Real Time with Bill Maher – “Episode 1835”
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dave Chappelle”
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Bo Burnham: Inside
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Morgan Freeman, The Kominsky Method
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle, Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Charles Dance, The Crown
Timothy Olyphant, The Mandalorian
*Courtney B. Vance, Lovecraft Country*
Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams, Hacks
Yvette Nicole Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bernadette Peters, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Issa Rae, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Claire Foy, The Crown
McKenna Grace, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sophie Okonedo, Ratched
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series
America’s Got Talent – “The Finals”
Dancing With The Stars – “Finale”
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Adele”
The Masked Singer – “The Spicy 6 – The Competition Heats Up!”
The Voice – “Live Top 17 Performance”
Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
David Byrne’s Utopia
Friends: The Reunion
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, Or Special
(Original Dramatic Score)
Fargo – “East/West”
Oslo
*The Queen’s Gambit – “End Game”*
The Underground Railroad – “Chapter 2: South Carolina”
WandaVision – “Previously On”
Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)
Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water”
The Crown – “The Balmoral Test”
The Handmaid’s Tale – “The Crossing”
Lovecraft Country – “Rewind 1921”
*The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”*
This Is Us – “Birth Mother”
Outstanding Music Direction
Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry
Bo Burnham: Inside
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye”
Outstanding Music Supervision
Bridgerton – “Diamond of the First Water”
The Crown – “Fairytale”
Halston – “The Party’s Over”
I May Destroy You – “Ego Death”
Lovecraft Country – “Strange Case”
The Queen’s Gambit – “Adjournment”
WandaVision – “Don’t Touch That Dial”
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
Allen v. Farrow
Bridgerton
The Flight Attendant
Ted Lasso
WandaVision
Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics
Bo Burnham: Inside – “Comedy”
The Boys – “Never Truly Vanish”
The Queen’s Gambit – “I Can’t Remember Love”
Soundtrack Of Our Lives – “The End Titles”
WandaVision – “Agatha All Along”
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist – “Crimson Love”
Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Late Night with Seth Meyers: CORRECTIONS
The Randy Rainbow Show
Reno 911!
Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
The Boys
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
WandaVision
Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Single Episode
The Crown – “Gold Stick”
The Nevers – “Ignition”
Star Trek: Discovery – “Su’Kal”
The Umbrella Academy – “743”
Vikings – “The Signal”
Outstanding Stunt Coordination
Doom Patrol
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Mandalorian
S.W.A.T.
Warrior
Outstanding Stunt Performance
Cobra Kai – “December 19”
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “Truth”
Gangs of London – “Episode 2”
Lovecraft Country – “I Am”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16: The Rescue”
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series
America’s Got Talent – “Episode 1523”
Jimmy Kimmel Live – “Sacha Baron Cohen, Wesley Snipes, and Music From Charlotte Lawrence”
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – “Trump & Election Results / Fuck 2020”
Saturday Night Live – “Host: Dan Levy”
The Voice – “Live Finale (Part 2)”
Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Hamilton
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Outstanding Television Movie
*Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square*
Oslo
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Sylvie’s Love
Uncle Frank
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show
Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Variety Special (Live)
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards
Celebrating America: An Inauguration Night Special
The Oscars
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
8:46 – Dave Chappelle
Bo Burnham: Inside
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse – Into the MAGAverse
John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2021