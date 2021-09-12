It’s time to bring your awards prediction A-GAME, Awards Daily readers! The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are Sunday, September 19, on CBS. As with past years, Awards Daily gives you the opportunity to predict every award the Television Academy will hand out on Emmy night. That includes Drama, Comedy, Limited Series/Anthology, and Variety/Reality categories.

A prize will be awarded to the individual who predicts the most correctly!

The contest is linked below. Each question is mandatory (or should be – submissions will be disqualified if an entry is not included). Additionally, we have two tie-breaker questions: “How long will the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show last?” and “Which series will win the most awards revealed during the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards show (excluding those handed out during the Creative Arts ceremony)?”

The winner will be notified and receive their prize following the ceremony (most likely Monday).

So what are you waiting for? Contest closes Sunday, September 19, at 7pm ET.

VOTE HERE!!!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><a href="https://chmoye.survey.fm/predict-73rd-annual-primetime-emmy-awards">View Survey</a>