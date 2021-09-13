It’s our last predictions podcast before next weekend’s 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards. This week, AD TV’s Emmy expert Jalal Haddad joins us once more for a closer look at the 2021 Emmy Limited Series categories. Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit largely dominated the TV Limited Series awards scene since premiering last fall. It also fared very well on the first night of the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards with 7 (relatively) unexpected wins. But does The Queen’s Gambit have the strength to go all the way, or was the series only a crafts play for its impeccable design elements? Will Mare of Easttown, which won a surprising Production Design Emmy, hold true to HBO’s long-standing tradition of Limited Series dominance? Or is Disney+’s WandaVision a potential threat?

We dive into the Limited Series races after a quick overview of where the Emmy race stands following the first night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

As always, we also talk about the media we’re most looking forward to in our Flash Forward segment.

