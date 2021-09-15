AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso dominated the 2021 Television Critics Association Awards which were announced today. Jason Sudeikis’s series received three wins: Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and Program of the Year. The series is heavily favored to take him multiple trophies at Sunday’s Emmy Awards.

Here are your winners for the 2021 TCA Awards:

Individual Achievement In Drama: Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You,” HBO)

Individual Achievement In Comedy: Jean Smart (“Hacks,” HBO Max)

Outstanding Achievement In News and Information: “Framing Britney Spears” (FX/FX On Hulu)

Outstanding Achievement In Reality Programming: TIE: “Couples Therapy” (Showtime), “Deaf U” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Youth Programming: “The Baby-Sitters Club” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Variety, Talk Or Sketch: “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO, 2018 & 2019 Winner In Category)

Outstanding New Program: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Outstanding Achievement In Movies, Miniseries, Or Specials: “Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement In Drama: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement In Comedy: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Program of the Year: “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)

Career Achievement Honoree: Jean Smart

Heritage Award: “The Golden Girls” (NBC)