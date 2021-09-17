We complete our Emmy confidential series with my chat with a publicist who reps top-tier talent on both cable and streaming shows. Our publicist has worked for over four networks, including both cable and streaming services.

What I loved hearing with this Emmy Confidential interview was how much the publicist wanted to vote for premiere programming. They wanted to vote for shows that meant something to people who don’t normally see their stories portrayed on television. They had incredible things to say about what they voted for, especially in the Limited Series and Drama Series races. If these were the winners come Sunday night, it would be a fantastic trio.

Drama Series – Pose

There are films and television shows that are great, but there is also meaningful art. That is what I prefer to vote for. This show did so much for the trans community in terms of representation. With Billy Porter announcing that he was HIV positive, and his character died of AIDS, it led to him doing so many emotional, poignant interviews. The meaningful art that is Pose is why I voted for it. It’s very impactful, and it’s a great series with amazing production value. The hair and makeup and costumes all won last week, and those wins are so deserved.

Mj is up against some heavy hitters, but I am really rooting for her. I think Billy has it in the bag. Before this year, Pose had only won one Emmy, and this year tripled that. I’m so happy that the final season is getting this recognition. The hair, makeup, costumes package is so incredible.

Comedy Series – Ted Lasso

It’s unmatched. We are strictly talking about the first season, and this show appeals to everyone. You don’t have to give a rat’s ass about soccer because it’s such a feel-good show. It’s happy. It’s smart. A lot of comedies from the last few decades rely on low-hanging fruit by making fun of people. When a comedy can go beyond that and have clever writing like this, it’s impressive.

I love Friends but that caliber or writing wouldn’t fly. Even with something like The Big Bang Theory, it had actors who could speak intelligently, but it was just someone saying something nerdy. It’s not a joke. Television writing has come so far, but everything about Ted Lasso is top-notch. The casting it great. The actor do an impeccable job. It’s a show for everyone.

Limited Series – I May Destroy You

I went with I May Destroy You because, ultimately, I didn’t think The Underground Railroad has any shot of winning. Barry Jenkins’ work was definitely up there for me, but what Michaela Coel was able to achieve and put so much of herself into it is incredible. A lot of people have similar feelings or have been sexually assaulted. In this climate especially, you need to handle this material in such a certain way, and the way that Coel did that was really important. It’s one of those pieces of art that can help people. It has helped people.

Mare of Easttown was really fun to watch week to week. The Queen’s Gambit was fun, but those are easy to dig into. It’s not that the people who made those shows did a bad job. They all deserve their nominations. Creating a murder mystery or one about an orphan who plays chess…that’s not as big of an achievement to award Outstanding Limited Series to me.

In addition to speaking out the series categories, we chatted about Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series, and how they would’ve voted for someone who wasn’t even on the ballot: Thuso Mbedu. Like their selections for the main categories, they expressed how Mbedu’s performance was head and shoulders above the nominees. It extended into a conversation about how Black performers are only nominated for performances dealing with real-life figures and pain.

What Thuso did in The Underground Railroad is unmatched. Anya Taylor-Joy–great actress. Kate Winslet–always fantastic. I’m not saying they aren’t capable of that greatness. Kate has obviously put forth some incredible portrayals, but I don’t think what she did in Mare was a career best. Everything Thuso had to embody to play the role of Cora is something I cannot forget. Not to mention what it takes for a young, Black woman to get into the headspace to play that part.

Tune into the Emmys this Sunday to see if The Publicist’s selections take the top awards!