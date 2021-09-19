Check back throughout the night as we update the winners for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards! Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the Emmys air live on CBS starting at 5pm PT/8pm ET. You can also stream the ceremony live and on demand on Paramount+.
(In Order Of Presentation)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Writing for a Drama Series – Peter Morgan, The Crown
Directing for a Drama Series – Jessica Hobbs, The Crown
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies, The Crown
Writing for a Variety Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Variety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live
Writing for a Comedy Series – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks
Directing for a Comedy Series – Lucia Aniello, Hacks
Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart, Hacks
Actor in a Comedy Series –
Competition Program –
Directing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie –
Writing for a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie –
Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie –
Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie –
Actress in a Drama Series –
Actor in a Drama Series –
Variety Special (Live) –
Variety Special (Pre-recorded) –
Comedy Series –
Drama Series –
Limited Series –