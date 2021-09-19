Check back throughout the night as we update the winners for the 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards! Hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, the Emmys air live on CBS starting at 5pm PT/8pm ET. You can also stream the ceremony live and on demand on Paramount+.

(In Order Of Presentation)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Anthology Series or Movie – Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Writing for a Drama Series – Peter Morgan, The Crown

Directing for a Drama Series – Jessica Hobbs, The Crown

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Writing for a Variety Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Talk Series – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Variety Sketch Series – Saturday Night Live

Writing for a Comedy Series – Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks

Directing for a Comedy Series – Lucia Aniello, Hacks

Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart, Hacks

