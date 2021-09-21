It looks to be quite the artful rendering, in black and white.

From writer/director Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Melling. The Tragedy of Macbeth – In Theaters December 25. Streaming on Apple TV+ January 14. RELEASE DATE: In Theaters December 25. Streaming on Apple TV+ January 14. DIRECTOR: Joel Coen CAST: Denzel Washington, Frances McDormand, Corey Hawkins, Brendan Gleeson, and Harry Melling

