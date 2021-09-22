The staff and readers of Awards Daily TV have spoken, and we thought we’d reveal the winners a little outside of Emmy heat.

But, like the Emmys, things got a little sweep-y.

Netflix’s The Crown had a good run here at the Cooler Awards, although not nearly as dominating as they were at the Emmys. In fact, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale gave it a huge run for its money. The two series split several awards with The Crown narrowly winning Drama Series over The Handmaid’s Tale.

On the Comedy front, the Cooler Awards lined up perfectly with the Emmy Awards. Ted Lasso and Hacks received the same mentions here at they did on Sunday night. Yet, on the Limited Series front, HBO’s Mare of Easttown proved dominate over Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

Here are the full list of winners for the 6th Annual Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards.

And the winners are…

Outstanding Drama Series

The Crown

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Josh O’Connor, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Comedy Series

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Outstanding Limited Series

Mare of Easttown

Outstanding TV Movie

Oslo

Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie

Hugh Grant, The Undoing

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie

Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown