The staff and readers of Awards Daily TV have spoken, and we thought we’d reveal the winners a little outside of Emmy heat.
But, like the Emmys, things got a little sweep-y.
Netflix’s The Crown had a good run here at the Cooler Awards, although not nearly as dominating as they were at the Emmys. In fact, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale gave it a huge run for its money. The two series split several awards with The Crown narrowly winning Drama Series over The Handmaid’s Tale.
On the Comedy front, the Cooler Awards lined up perfectly with the Emmy Awards. Ted Lasso and Hacks received the same mentions here at they did on Sunday night. Yet, on the Limited Series front, HBO’s Mare of Easttown proved dominate over Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.
Here are the full list of winners for the 6th Annual Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards.
And the winners are…
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Comedy Series
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Outstanding Limited Series
Mare of Easttown
Outstanding TV Movie
Oslo
Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie
Julianne Nicholson, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown