NEW YORK, SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 – The hosts and presenters for the 42nd Annual News and Documentary Emmy® Awards were announced today by The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). The News & Documentary Emmy® Awards will be presented as two individual ceremonies: categories honoring Television News Programming will be presented on Tuesday, September 28th; categories honoring Documentaries will be presented the following evening, Wednesday, September 29th. Both ceremonies will be live-streamed at 8 p.m. EDT / 5 p.m. PDT on our dedicated platform, Watch.TheEmmys.TV powered by Vimeo.
The News Ceremony on Tuesday, September 28th, will be hosted by a group of news industry leaders introducing different segments of the show. The group includes:
WOLF BLITZER – Anchor, CNN, The Situation Room
JONATHAN CAPEHART – Host, MSNBC’s The Sunday Show
JUJU CHANG – Co-Anchor, ABC News, Nightline
NORAH O’DONNELL – Anchor & Managing Editor, CBS Evening News TERESA RODRIQUEZ – Anchor, Univision News
ALZO SLADE – News Correspondent, VICE
STEPHANIE SY – Anchor, PBS NewsHour West
JULIO VAQUEIRO – Anchor, Telemundo, Noticias
The Documentary Ceremony on Wednesday, September 29th will be hosted by the Emmy® Award winning CARLOS WATSON, the host of his own The Carlos Watson Show and CEO of OZY. “I’m so honored to celebrate the tremendous achievements of these important story-tellers,” remarked Carlos Watson. “We’re in a landscape where documentary content is more essential than it’s ever been and I’m looking forward to hosting what I’m sure will be a must-see show.”
Presenters scheduled to appear at the Documentary ceremony include these documentary filmmakers:
JUNE CROSS – Documentary Filmmaker & Columbia Journalism School Professor CJ HUNT – Documentary Filmmaker, The Neutral Ground
SONJA SOHN – Documentary Filmmaker, The Slow Hustle / Actress, Body of Proof and HBO’s The Wire.
All programming is available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).
The 42nd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honors programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020, judged by a pool of 950 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.
Carlos Watson
Carlos Watson is the co-founder and CEO of OZY, a multi-platform media company that aims to help curious people see a broader and bolder world. As an interviewer, Watson has earned praise for his ability to get high-profile guests to open up about a wide range of topics on camera. Throughout his career he has interviewed everyone from world leaders (such as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Tony Blair) and leading politicos (such as Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton) to business leaders (such as Bill Gates and Mark Cuban), public intellectuals (Ta-Nehisi Coates and Malcolm Gladwell) and figures from sports and popular culture (including Alex Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell and John Legend). To find out more about Carlos Watson go to: https://www.ozy.com/ozy-tribe/carlos-watson/1329/
