Presenters scheduled to appear at the Documentary ceremony include these documentary filmmakers:

JUNE CROSS – Documentary Filmmaker & Columbia Journalism School Professor CJ HUNT – Documentary Filmmaker, The Neutral Ground

SONJA SOHN – Documentary Filmmaker, The Slow Hustle / Actress, Body of Proof and HBO’s The Wire.

All programming is available on the web at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and via The Emmys® apps for iOS, tvOS, Android, FireTV, and Roku (full list at apps.theemmys.tv).

The 42nd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards honors programming content from more than 2200 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2020, judged by a pool of 950 peer professionals from across the television and streaming/digital media News & Documentary industry.

Carlos Watson

Carlos Watson is the co-founder and CEO of OZY, a multi-platform media company that aims to help curious people see a broader and bolder world. As an interviewer, Watson has earned praise for his ability to get high-profile guests to open up about a wide range of topics on camera. Throughout his career he has interviewed everyone from world leaders (such as George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Tony Blair) and leading politicos (such as Condoleezza Rice and Hillary Clinton) to business leaders (such as Bill Gates and Mark Cuban), public intellectuals (Ta-Nehisi Coates and Malcolm Gladwell) and figures from sports and popular culture (including Alex Rodriguez, Naomi Campbell and John Legend). To find out more about Carlos Watson go to: https://www.ozy.com/ozy-tribe/carlos-watson/1329/

ABOUT NATAS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy® Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, and Daytime television programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the United States Beyond awards, NATAS provides extensive educational programs through its Foundation, including regional and national scholarships and Student Production Awards.