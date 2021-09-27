We’ve been waiting a while for this one, well those of us who hadn’t seen it when it played on screens. Either which way, here it is. Looks like a cross between Punch Drunk Love and Boogie Nights.
Sasha Stone has been around the Oscar scene since 1999. Almost everything on this website is her fault.
INTRUSION. LOGAN MARSHALL-GREEN as HENRY, FREIDA PINTO as MEERA in INTRUSION. Cr. URSULA COYOTE/NETFLIX © 2021
(Photo: HBO)
Photo: Des Willie/Netflix
© 1999-2021 AwardsDaily.com
© 1999-2021 AwardsDaily.com