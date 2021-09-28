Renate Reinsve.

Remember that name.

She is one of the most exciting actors to arrive on cinema screens in a very long time. The deserved recipient of this year’s Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress, Reinsve stars in Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s refreshingly nuanced new film, The Worst Person in the World. Insanely, this is her first lead film role, although she is an award-winning theatre thespian.

Reinsve plays Julie who we first meet while she is trying to decide what to do with the rest of her life. She can go the pre-med route or…maybe photography? The twentysomething soon meets and falls for fortysomething comic book artist Aksel (Anders Daneilson Lie), and they seem to get along initially. Yet, they also see the world differently, including the fact that he wants kids and she does not. Julie then meets Eivind (Herbert Nordrum), closer to her age who does not want kids, although he’s already taken. Oh, and so is she. And things get even more complicated from there.

Julie is one of those characters that is so relatable and so authentic that, as an audience member, you feel like you want to keep the relationship with her going after the credits roll. Just one lunch to find out what she’s up to, maybe? Please?

Here, Renate Reinsve talks to Awards Daily about her award-winning performance and her wonderful film.