In the first few minutes of NBC’s exciting and curious new series La Brea, we are introduced to Eve Harris and the two teens she is “helicopter mom” driving to school. Within minutes, a colossal sinkhole opens up and sucks in a slew of Los Angelinos, including Eve and her teen son. Worry not, they are still alive, and they’re not alone. But where exactly are they? And how will they survive?

Eve is played by television vet Natalie Zea. If you don’t recognize the name (and you should) you definitely know the face. She’s starred in practically every genre of television in the last decade-plus from her early days on the TV soap Passions to her dynamic turn on the underrated ABC series Dirty Sexy Money to memorable work in Showtimes’s Californication, HBO’s Hung, The Shield and career-defining starring roles on the ABC thriller The Following, opposite Kevin Bacon, and FX’s Justified.

Her last TV stint prior to La Brea was the hilarious TBS binge-worthy hit comedy The Detour (currently on HULU). She can also currently be seen stealing scenes in the indie film Happily.

Zea got her start in the theatre before Kimberly Pierce cast her in the 1995 short “Boys Don’t Cry,” which would go on to be made into the Oscar-winning film by the same name.

Awards Daily had the pleasure of Zoom-chatting with Natalie on the La Brea press day.

La Brea premieres on NBC today — Tuesday, September 28.