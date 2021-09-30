The Fest will close Sunday, October 24 with SPENCER, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart who gives a fearless and deeply committed performance in this imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days of Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate that led to the eventual dissolution of Charles and Diana’s marriage.

The Centerpiece film, on Thursday, October 21, will be the Telluride darling C’MON C’MON written and directed by Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gabby Hoffman and Woody Norman in this sublime look at adults coming to terms with the presence of kids in their lives.

On Friday, October 22, Film Fest 919’s 3rd Annual Distinguished Screenwriter Award will be presented to co-screenwriters SEAN BAKER (virtual) and CHRIS BERGOCH (in person), followed by a screening of their film RED ROCKET, starring Simon Rex. Red Rocket was a highlight of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or competition and winner of the Critics Award and Jury Prize at the Deauville Film Festival. Red Rocket marks the 4th feature screenplay collaboration between Baker and Bergoch who excel in telling stories of people on the fringe of society.

“We are beyond excited about honoring Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch,” remarked Film Fest 919 founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall. “Film Fest 919 first began with a special showing of The Florida Project which Chris attended and he has attended each year and has been dubbed our official mascot ever since! And now we can finally share that adulation with Sean Baker!”

In addition, the Rising Star Award will be presented to Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, Stranger Things), who co-stars in the animated feature KOATI, directed by Rodrigo Perez- Castro and starring Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello. Koati is an animated film featuring three unlikely heroes: Nachi, a free-spirited coati; Xochi, a fearless monarch butterfly; and Pako, a hyperactive glass frog, who embark on an exciting journey to prevent a wicked coral snake named Zaina from destroying their land of Xo.

Film Fest 919 showcases a carefully curated program of the year’s most highly anticipated films, including the best in US and world cinema, and will be presented safely in person at two venues: Silverspot Cinema and Drive-in at Carraway Village. In order to ensure that #FF919 is as safe as possible, proof of vaccination will be required for all in-person events. Masks will be required…no exceptions.

The 2021 Film Line-up includes:

