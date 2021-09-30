Chapel Hill, NC, September 30, 2021 –Film Fest 919 is proud to announce the program for its highly-anticipated 4th edition, which takes place as a live, in-person event October 18- 24, 2021.
Film Fest 919 (FF919) embodies the true spirit of a film festival, presenting a diverse breadth of compelling features to the area’s enthusiastic, film-loving audience. Showcasing the season’s most talked-about films selected by Cannes, Sundance, Berlin, Venice, Telluride and Toronto film festivals, audiences will have an opportunity to see awards-worthy films early on.
As previously announced, FF919 kicks off the week on Monday, October 18 with the Spotlight Award presentation to multi-award-winning songwriter Diane Warren. The evening will include a Conversation with Diane and a special laser show presentation of her hit tunes at the Drive In at Carraway Village.
Film Fest 919 will then launch into Opening Night on Tuesday, October 19 with Warner Bros. Pictures’ critically acclaimed drama KING RICHARD, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green, written by Zach Baylin and starring two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith as an undeterred father who, along with his family’s unwavering resolve and unconditional belief, delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends: Venus and Serena Williams.
The Fest will close Sunday, October 24 with SPENCER, directed by Pablo Larraín and starring Kristen Stewart who gives a fearless and deeply committed performance in this imagining of what might have happened during those few fateful days of Christmas festivities at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate that led to the eventual dissolution of Charles and Diana’s marriage.
The Centerpiece film, on Thursday, October 21, will be the Telluride darling C’MON C’MON written and directed by Mike Mills and starring Joaquin Phoenix, Gabby Hoffman and Woody Norman in this sublime look at adults coming to terms with the presence of kids in their lives.
On Friday, October 22, Film Fest 919’s 3rd Annual Distinguished Screenwriter Award will be presented to co-screenwriters SEAN BAKER (virtual) and CHRIS BERGOCH (in person), followed by a screening of their film RED ROCKET, starring Simon Rex. Red Rocket was a highlight of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival Palme d’Or competition and winner of the Critics Award and Jury Prize at the Deauville Film Festival. Red Rocket marks the 4th feature screenplay collaboration between Baker and Bergoch who excel in telling stories of people on the fringe of society.
“We are beyond excited about honoring Sean Baker and Chris Bergoch,” remarked Film Fest 919 founders Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall. “Film Fest 919 first began with a special showing of The Florida Project which Chris attended and he has attended each year and has been dubbed our official mascot ever since! And now we can finally share that adulation with Sean Baker!”
In addition, the Rising Star Award will be presented to Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, Stranger Things), who co-stars in the animated feature KOATI, directed by Rodrigo Perez- Castro and starring Sofia Vergara and Joe Mangianello. Koati is an animated film featuring three unlikely heroes: Nachi, a free-spirited coati; Xochi, a fearless monarch butterfly; and Pako, a hyperactive glass frog, who embark on an exciting journey to prevent a wicked coral snake named Zaina from destroying their land of Xo.
Film Fest 919 showcases a carefully curated program of the year’s most highly anticipated films, including the best in US and world cinema, and will be presented safely in person at two venues: Silverspot Cinema and Drive-in at Carraway Village. In order to ensure that #FF919 is as safe as possible, proof of vaccination will be required for all in-person events. Masks will be required…no exceptions.
The 2021 Film Line-up includes:
- A Chiara
- A Hero
- Catch the Fair One
- C’Mon, C’Mon
- Flee
- Huda’s Salon
- India Sweets and Spices
- King Richard
- Koati
- Mass
- Oleg: The Oleg Vidov Story
- Passing
- Petite Maman
- Red Rocket
- See For Me
- Spencer
- The Electrical Life of Louis Wain
- The French Dispatch
- The Hand of God
- The Lost Daughter
- The Mustangs: America’s Wild Horses
- The Novice
- The Worst Person in the World
About Film Fest 919:
Film Fest 919 is a film festival based in Chapel Hill, North Carolina that highlights the best feature films the year has to offer. Founded by Randi Emerman and Carol Marshall, the festival showcases great films and the artists behind them. In just three years, Film Fest 919 has attracted more than 50 members of the national and local press, in addition, the socialmedia platforms serve as a multiplier to optimize visibility of the festival in today’s world. The Triangle area has a strong community of film lovers with discerning tastes and a passion for the arts and the festival aims to serve as a celebration of these qualities. Chapel Hill is cherished by its citizens and admired by its visitors. Its charm, mystique and ‘small town’atmosphere makes it the perfect setting for entertaining film festival guests.
Passes are still available and individual tickets will go on sale October 11, available at www.FilmFest919.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates and for when individual tickets go on sale.