Andrew Garfield burst onto the scene with a fantastic performance in David Fincher’s The Social Network. Since then, it’s been hit or miss with a mixed experience in the superhero world (Spider-Man) and finally getting that overdue Oscar nomination in Mel Gibson’s Hacksaw Ridge. This year, he legitimately contends for two potential Oscar nominations. First up was his strong supporting performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, but it’s his work here in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s tick, tick…BOOM! that looks more likely to wow the Academy.

The Netflix film dropped a new trailer today, which highlights the range of emotion (he sings!) Garfield displays through the film. Take a look below.

tick, tick…BOOM! drops in selected theaters on November 12 and on Netflix November 19.