SPOILERS ABOUND!!!

The Emmys are done, and we’re not quite ready to start looking forward to the 2022 Emmy cycle. But never fear, it’s one of our favorite times of the year! No, not just the post-Emmy haze. It’s Halloween! To kick off October, we talk about James Wan’s recent horror flick Malignant. Is this good scary fun? Or one of the worst movies ever made? Or both?

Also, we drop some little-seen horror recommendations for your Halloween viewing pleasure.

