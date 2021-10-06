Antoine Fuqua’s newest thriller, The Guilty, stars Jake Gyllenhaal as a LAPD cop working a night shift at a 911 call center. When he becomes obsessed with a particular caller, he dangers on unravelling completely as he desperately tries to save a life. Gyllenhaal’s performance is among his best, and Fuqua’s direction escalates tension to the near breaking point.

Cinematographer Maz Makhani faced several unique challenges when lensing the tension in a confined space. Making the shoot even more complicated, The Guilty filmed during the pre-vaccine COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, Makhani and team rose to the challenge and delivered a film that subtlety tells a story through its detailed shots and influential lighting.

Here, Makhani talks to Awards Daily about his work on the film. He describes the atmosphere of a COVID-19 set and the protocols that were in place to ensure everyone’s safety. He also talks about working with Fuqua and Gyllenhaal who are operating at the tops of their games.

The Guilty is now streaming on Netflix.