One of 2021’s best musicals finally gets a trailer. The film has been seen already in Telluride but now there is a much clearer look at the singing, the atmosphere, and of course, the great Peter Dinklage.

Experience the greatest love story ever told. Watch the official trailer for #CyranoMovie now, from director Joe Wright and starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. – in theaters this December. Directed By: Joe Wright Cast: Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Bashir Salahuddin, and Ben Mendelsohn