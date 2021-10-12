O.G. Wonder Woman Lynda Carter is back in this new clip from the upcoming Erin Elders film The Cleaner. Written by Elders and King Orba, the film introduces middle-aged house cleaner Buck Enderly (Orba) as he takes on an eccentric new client (Carter). When he gets roped into locating her estranged son, Buck tracks down the disturbed young man but in another twist of fate becomes an accomplice to a violent crime. Buck must then decide whether to hide the truth from his family or come clean with everyone and move on with his life.

The film also stars Shelley Long, Eden Brolin, Shiloh Fernandez, and Luke Wilson.

The Cleaner is available on digital and on demand today.