I might be the only living human that is happy about this — but I *am* happy about this. Welcome back, HFPA!

As you know, NBC dumped the Globes broadcast after an uproar over … well, you know the story, right? Now they’re back and they are still going to announce their winners. The details aren’t yet available, just the timeline. I’m sure there will be blowback here or there, but get this: now we have FIVE — count ’em — FIVE slots for Musical/Comedy, not to mention the acting categories. This year there are more musicals than we’ve seen in a while.

Needless to say, this puts the following movies back in play or already in play:

In the Heights

Respect (If they run it in this category, which they absolutely 100% should)

Dear Evan Hansen

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Cyrano

West Side Story

Here is the timeline:

79th Annual Golden Globe Awards Timetable

Monday, October 18, 2021 Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open Monday, November 15, 2021 Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms Monday, November 22, 2021 Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young Monday, November 29, 2021 Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT Tuesday, November 30, 2021 Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young Wednesday, December 8, 2021 Final screening date for Motion Pictures Thursday, December 9, 2021 Final date for Motion Picture press conferences Friday, December 10, 2021 Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at12:00 p.m. (noon) Monday, December 13, 2021 Announcement of nominations for the 79thAnnual Golden Globe® Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT Friday, December 17, 2021 Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young Monday, January 3, 2022 Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT Sunday, January 9, 2022 Presentation of the 79th Annual Golden Globe® Awards