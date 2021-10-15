I might be the only living human that is happy about this — but I *am* happy about this. Welcome back, HFPA!
As you know, NBC dumped the Globes broadcast after an uproar over … well, you know the story, right? Now they’re back and they are still going to announce their winners. The details aren’t yet available, just the timeline. I’m sure there will be blowback here or there, but get this: now we have FIVE — count ’em — FIVE slots for Musical/Comedy, not to mention the acting categories. This year there are more musicals than we’ve seen in a while.
Needless to say, this puts the following movies back in play or already in play:
In the Heights
Respect (If they run it in this category, which they absolutely 100% should)
Dear Evan Hansen
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
Cyrano
West Side Story
Here is the timeline:
79th Annual Golden Globe Awards Timetable
|Monday, October 18, 2021
|Submission website for 2022 Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entries now open
|Monday, November 15, 2021
|Deadline for submission of Golden Globe Motion Picture and Television entry forms
|Monday, November 22, 2021
|Deadline for Television nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
|Monday, November 29, 2021
|Deadline for receipt of Television nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT
|
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
|Deadline for Motion Picture nomination ballots to be sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
|Wednesday, December 8, 2021
|Final screening date for Motion Pictures
|Thursday, December 9, 2021
|Final date for Motion Picture press conferences
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Deadline for receipt of Motion Picture nomination ballots by Ernst & Young, at12:00 p.m. (noon)
|Monday, December 13, 2021
|Announcement of nominations for the 79thAnnual Golden Globe® Awards, at 5:00 a.m. PT
|Friday, December 17, 2021
|Final ballots sent to all HFPA members by Ernst & Young
|Monday, January 3, 2022
|Deadline for receipt of final ballots by Ernst & Young, at 5:00 p.m. PT
|Sunday, January 9, 2022
|Presentation of the 79th Annual Golden Globe® Awards