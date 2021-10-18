Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her directorial debut with Netflix’s The Lost Daughter, which is making its way around the festival circuits this fall. Oscar-winner Olivia Colman (The Favorite) stars as Leda, a woman alone on a seaside vacation. She becomes consumed with a young mother and daughter as she watches them on the beach. Unnerved by their compelling relationship, (and their raucous and menacing extended family), Leda is overwhelmed by her own memories of the terror, confusion and intensity of early motherhood.

Gyllenhaal wrote the screenplay based on the novel by Elena Ferrante.

The Lost Daughter also stars Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal and Dagmara Dominczyk.