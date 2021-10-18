HBO’s Succession returned to kick off its third season this weekend, so we’re gathered around the water cooler to discuss its returning state. Does the Emmy-winning drama continue Season 2’s high mark? Or are the seams beginning to show? Joey, Megan, and Clarence all weigh in on the new season and give their ludicrously early Emmy thoughts.

But first, Megan queues up her coverage for next week’s SCAD Savannah Film Festival, which she will be covering for Awards Daily.

Plus, we quickly chat about the latest films we’ve seen including Halloween Kills and The Last Duel.

