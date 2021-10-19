When 12-time Academy Award nominee Diane Warren first saw Four Good Days, a drug addiction drama starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close, she knew that any song she would create for the film would go beyond the film’s central story. Challenging times aren’t uniquely defined by drug addiction. Anyone living in the world during the COVID-19 pandemic can attest to that.

“Somehow You Do,” Warren’s contribution to Four Good Days, expands beyond the central theme of drug addiction featured in the film. As sung by Reba McEntire on their third collaboration, it emerges as an anthem of hope.

“When I was writing [“Somehow You Do”], I knew this would go beyond the movie. This is speaking to what a lot of people are going through,” Warren said. “A lot of people going through some pretty hard times, and I wanted to write a song about hope. I always want to be hopeful.”

Warren spoke to me at Chapel Hill’s Siena Hotel. She was in town to support not only the song itself – it could bring her a 13th (lucky number 13?) Oscar nomination – but to celebrate her incredibly prolific career in the music industry. Chapel Hill’s Film Fest 919 kicked off its fourth edition with a stunning tribute to Warren and her legacy. Warren received the festival’s Spotlight Award, and those in attendance were treated to an insightful Q&A moderated by Vanity Fair’s Katey Rich in addition to a fantastic laser light show set to Warren’s hit songs.

While the celebration and recognition means a great deal to Diane Warren, she was genuinely touched by the outpouring of reactions to “Somehow You Do.” As she predicted, the song has grown beyond the film that originally inspired it. Reading through posts on the song’s video, there are thousands of comments where listeners share their connection to the song either through a personal journey with addiction or through other means.

Even if Warren doesn’t receive a well deserved 13th nomination, she’s ridiculously happy with the outpouring of affection for the song. It’s a song that, given everything we’ve lived through over the past two years, feels desperately needed.

“People are relating to the movie’s subject of addiction, but then a lot of people are saying this song has gotten me through so much. Music so powerful that it can give you hope. It goes to your heart. It’s a healing force. So, my intention on this was to write just just a song of hope. That, even if things are f***ed, you’re going through a lot… There’s a line in the song about when life has punched a hole in your soul, when we think the mountains too high and the oceans too wide, you’ll never get through some way, somehow you do.”

Recently, Diane Warren received buzz for appearing on ABC’s A Night in the Academy Museum where she helped viewers navigate the enormous tribute to film history. As a part of the special, she also walked through The Oscars Experience where she feigned winning an Academy Award and was able to hold an Oscar statue.

Thousands of fans on Twitter cried out at the perceived injustice, but Warren had a blast filming it.

“It’s the closest I’ve ever been to holding an Oscar. It was actually kind of cool. I just wanted to have fun with it. I love irony. I like to poke fun at myself. I take my music very seriously, but I don’t take me seriously,” Warren laughed. “You have to laugh. I work really hard at my craft, but I think that was the funniest thing in the world.”

We’ll just call that experience a trial run for the real thing. Maybe a 13th shot with “Somehow You Do” will be the magic number.

Film Fest 919 runs through October 24. Please visit its website for program and ticket information.