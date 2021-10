We are trying to make our podcasts somewhat more frequent as we head into the thick of things. Here is our latest, where Ryan, Clarence, Mark and I talk about Middleburg and Film Fest 919, and Belfast’s strength coming out of the festival circuit. We also talk The Last Duel and Power of the Dog, among other things.

Also, I have finally started updating Goldtripping.com after a nine-month hiatus. Click on over there to hear the latest, from 2013.