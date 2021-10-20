The second trailer for Kenneth Branagh’s wonderful Belfast has just dropped. Now, it has won the Audience Award in Toronto, Middleburg and the Mill Valley Film Fest.

At the Heartland Film Festival King Richard won the Audience Award at the Heartland Film Fest, along with “The Rescue” earns Documentary Special Presentation Audience Award and “Mass” wins trifecta of FIPRESCI, IFJA, and Audience Choice honors.

The thing about this movie is that I can recommend it to anyone, no matter their politics, occupation, education – it is accessible and deeply moving. I cannot wait to see it again.