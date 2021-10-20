SAVANNAH, GEORGIA — The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) today announces additional honorees and programming for the 24th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival, taking place in person and virtually October 23–30, 2021.

Simon Rex (Red Rocket) will receive the Spotlight Award and Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog) will receive the Discovery Award during their respective film screenings at the festival. They join previously announced honorees Kenneth Branagh, Adrien Brody, Clifton Collins Jr., Aunjanue Ellis, Harry Gregson-Williams, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Mike Mills, Ruth Negga, Dylan Penn, Sandy Powell, and Odessa Young.

Festival media partner Entertainment Weekly will also host the Breaking Big Awards and Panel on Friday, Oct. 29. This year’s honorees include Alaqua Cox (Hawkeye), Caleb McLaughlin (Concrete Cowboy, Stranger Things), Saniyya Sidney (King Richard), and Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), who will participate in a panel discussion and receive their awards. Entertainment Weekly will also host a photo and interview studio for talent and moderate select panels.

About the SCAD Savannah Film Festival

Celebrating its 24th year, the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and competitions provide SCAD students with opportunities as unique as the selected films. This year, the festival received more than 1,500 submissions for the competition series. During the festival, students from every academic discipline connect with leaders from the entertainment industry through master classes, coffee talks, lectures, workshops, and panel discussions. Savannah, a premier film hub in the Southeast, promotes quality movies produced by independent and studio filmmakers.

About SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

The Savannah College of Art and Design is a private, nonprofit, accredited university offering more than 100 academic degree programs across its locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCAD eLearning and SCADnow.

SCAD enrolls approximately 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 100 countries. The innovative SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and other advanced learning resources, and affords students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university’s renowned research lab and prototype generator. In 2020, the prestigious Red Dot Design Rankings placed SCAD as the No. 1 university in the U.S. and in the top two universities in the Americas and Europe for the fourth consecutive year. Career preparation is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. In a recent study, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

About the SCAD School of Entertainment Arts

The SCAD School of Entertainment Arts incorporates a diverse array of degree programs that guide students as they learn to command the art forms and industries that amuse, entertain, and inspire. Cutting-edge resources and equipment in every department, coupled with an experienced, acclaimed faculty, facilitate student development and create the entertainment industry leaders of tomorrow. Programs include film and television, performing arts, and sound design, among others, and feature curricula that bolster students’ creative visions while providing a sound basis in both theory and practice.

SCAD is making a significant investment in the futures of the SCAD School of Entertainment Arts and the SCAD School of Digital Media, building a Hollywood-style film backlot and two state-of-the-art mixed reality (XR) stages in Savannah and Atlanta for virtual productions. As its phased expansion is completed, Savannah Film Studios will be the largest, most comprehensive university film studio complex in the U.S. These facilities will further SCAD’s tremendous impact on the film and television industry in Georgia and beyond, producing the next generation of creative leaders in film, TV, digital media, and more.

About Entertainment Weekly

Entertainment Weekly (EW) ( www.ew.com ) is your all-access pass to Hollywood’s most creative minds and most fascinating stars. The magazine was launched in 1990 and is America’s leading consumer publication in the entertainment category, with a guaranteed circulation rate base of 1.5 million and a combined audience of almost 28 million loyal, engaged fans. Each day, EW.com publishes a myriad of featured stories, news articles, TV-recaps, original videos, film reviews and photo galleries. EW is the first to know about the best in entertainment. With sharp insight, unparalleled access and a trusted voice, EW keeps readers plugged into pop culture. This is where the buzz begins.