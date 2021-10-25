If you think it’s too early to take a look at the 2022 Emmy season, then consider a wise statement from special guest Jalal Haddad. By this time last year, we had seen our eventual Emmy winners. Netflix served up screeners of The Crown in late September, and The Queen’s Gambit and Ted Lasso were summer/early fall entries. So, where does that leave us this year? Have a listen and find out!

As a reminder, Megan’s off covering the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. She’ll be back next week!

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

