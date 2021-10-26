Newport Beach, CA (October 25, 2021) – On Sunday the Newport Beach Film Festival celebrated eight honorees and four of Variety’s Top Ten Actors to Watch with a star-studded red carpet, brunch and ceremony at the beautiful beach-front location, The Balboa Bay Resort. Honorees at the festival included Rosanna Arquette (Icon Award), Regina Hall (Artist of Distinction), Harvey Keitel (Lifetime Achievement Award), Ray Liotta (Icon Award), Jeffrey Wright (Legend Award), Simon Rex (Spotlight Award), and Thomasin McKenzie (Breakout Performance Award), Justin H. Min (After Yang), Saniyya Sidney (King Richard), Filippo Scotti (The Hand of God), and more.

After the red carpet and reception, the award ceremony began with opening remarks by festival founders Todd Quartararo and Gregg Schwenk and by the mayor of Newport Beach Brad Avery.

The Newport Beach Film Festival acknowledges over 300 pieces of original and inspiring work from creators and actors from across the world.

About the Newport Beach Film Festival

Recognized as one of the largest luxury lifestyle film festivals in the United States, the Newport Beach Film Festival brings an international curated collection of films and vibrant cultural gatherings to the beautiful Southern California coast. Committed to championing the work of original storytellers from around the globe, the festival celebrates contemporary screen culture, cinematic excellence and engages the community in compelling conversations with filmmakers and artists. The 22nd Annual Newport Beach Film Festival runs October 21-28, 2021 and will spotlight over 300 films from around the world. The Newport Beach Film Festival is sponsored in part by Morgan Stanley, UCI Health, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Fashion Island, Aston Martin and the City of Newport Beach. For Festival passes, tickets and safety information, visit www.NewportBeachFilmFest.com.

Follow The Newport Beach Film Festival on social media:

@nbff @newportbeachfilmfest @newportbeachfilmfest