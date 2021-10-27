Next summer brings Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear, an original feature film focusing on the character who inspired the Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. The Avengers’s Chris Evans voices the “real” Buzz.

“The phrase ‘a dream come true’ gets thrown around a lot, but I’ve never meant it more in my life,” says Evans. “Anyone who knows me knows that my love for animated films runs deep. I can’t believe that I get to be a part of the Pixar family and work with these truly brilliant artists who tell stories unlike anyone else. Watching them work is nothing short of magic. I pinch myself every day.”

Annie Award-winning director and veteran Pixar animator Angus MacLane, who co-directed 2016’s Finding Dory, helms Lightyear. Galyn Susman (Toy Story That Time Forgot short) produces.

Lightyear debuts June 17, 2022.