We’re having a breezy time at the Water Cooler this week. Megan’s back, and she’s full of stories, experiences, and movies she’s seen at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival. She gives us a quick overview of her travels and a few of her favorite films. We’ll go more in-depth later when Joey’s had the chance to catch up.

Then, we jump into a few films we’ve seen including The French Dispatch and Last Night in Soho.

