Netflix unveiled new art for Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, which debuts in select theaters November and on Netflix December 1. This incredible film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, and Jesse Plemons and is based on the 1967 novel by Thomas Savage.

If you have the opportunity, see this film on the big screen. Campion and her cinematographer Ari Wegner have crafted a visually stunning film that will stick with you long after the credits roll.

Here are the new trailer and posters below.