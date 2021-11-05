If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to live upstairs or downstairs in Downton Abbey, then look no further than Atlanta, Georgia. Downton Abbey: The Exhibition recently opened in Atlanta following its acclaimed residency at Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina. The exhibition is held at Perimeter Pointe in Sandy Springs for a limited engagement.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition offers visitors a chance to step inside the world of Carnival Films’ award-winning global television and movie phenomenon. Hailed by The New York Times as a “cleverly immersive experience mounted with the same exacting care as the show itself,” the exhibition made its debut in New York City in 2017. Atlanta marks the fifth stop of the exhibition’s popular US tour, following engagements in West Palm Beach, Boston and Asheville.

“Downton Abbey: The Exhibition is a must see for all fans of the show,” says Tom Zaller, CEO of Imagine Exhibition. “The richness of the experience and its incredible details allows visitors to feel as though they are on set with the cast in Mrs. Patmore’s kitchen, the dining room, and immersed in the content and surrounded by the characters. It is a wow!”

Connecting fans to their favorite characters, costumes, locations and artifacts, the exhibition transports visitors on an incredible journey through the grand home of Downton Abbey, offering never-before-seen elements and exclusive footage. Visitors will get an inside look into the world of the Crawleys and those that served them below stairs. From Mrs. Patmore’s hectic kitchen and Carson’s office, to the family’s glamorous dining room, fans will get the chance to walk through some of the series and movie’s most recognizable and beloved sets. They will also get an up-close look at over 50 official costumes, worn by their favorite actors including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville and Dame Maggie Smith.

The exhibition also provides a fascinating look at all aspects of the post-Edwardian period in which the popular series and movie are set, offering in-depth insight into the remarkable events that shaped the world. From World War I to the roaring twenties, visitors will have the chance to learn about British society, culture and fashion.

Tickets are priced from $36 and children 14 and under (accompanied by an adult) receive free admission. VIP packages and private event hire options are also available. The movie sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era will be in theaters March 18, 2022. Fans can also relive all their favorite moments from beloved television show Downton Abbey on Peacock, where all six seasons are streaming for free.

Downton Abbey: The Exhibition runs through January 2022.

For more information on the exhibition, please visit www.downtonexhibition.com.