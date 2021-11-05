Readers of this site will know I’ve been talking about the pendulum shift for some time now. It’s coming. It’s only a matter of when. The last one of these I lived through was coming out of the 1960s, into the 1970s and through the 1980s. If you look at advertisements of the 1970s, the casting of films, even the Oscars you can see a conscious effort to be more inclusive. They didn’t use those words but it was apparent that they were trying to make things less white and less male. This was because the women’s movement, the Black Power movement, and other counter-culture revolutionary movements demanded change.

But at some point, American culture simply became exhausted by the counter culture. The hippies splintered off and went to California to find themselves, joined cults – there was the Manson murders in 1969. There was the end of Vietnam. There was Watergate and there was the Jimmy Carter administration which wasn’t exactly kick-starting progress. The shift was obvious to anyone who lived through it. By the time Reagan rose to power in the 1980s America was definitely headed in a much different direction. It was a time of individualism, capitalism, and market-driven everything, including box office.

Now that we had Star Wars and Jaws topping the box office in the late 70s, we were moving slowly towards to the era where blockbusters dominated Hollywood. The Academy was not quite in tune with this shift, and in fact, they kind of turtled in the 1990s. That would also only intensify heading through the millennium. There was a split between box office, money, and the Oscars and quality.

Some of it had to do with how the movie business was changing: tent poles, international box office, branded entertainment. But some of it had to do with how insulated the Oscar class, if you will, was becoming. This was made worse by the Academy pushing their date back by one month, which essentially took the Oscars out of the hands of the general public and put them squarely in the hands of the tastemakers, critics, and industry voters.

But things did use to be different. Movies did use to be made for audiences all over the country and those films made an impact. They weren’t simply magic mirrors to tell a specific class of people who and what they were. They were stories that moved the needle and were remembered long past the years in which they were released.

Here are some reference points.

*also nominated for Best Picture/+also won Best Picture. In parenthesis their box office rank the year they were released.

1970-Love Story*/Patton (#4)

1971-Billy Jack/The French Connection (#4)

1972-The Godfather/The Godfather

1973-The Exorcist*/The Sting (#2)

1974-Blazing Saddles/The Godfather Part II (#6)

1975-Jaws*/Cuckoo’s Nest (#2)

1976-Rocky/Rocky

1977-Star Wars*/Annie Hall (#12)

1978-Grease/The Deer Hunter (#8)

1979-Superman/Kramer vs. Kramer (#27/#4)

And then things start to really shift. The box office doesn’t matter quite as much the year the film was released. It is after the film wins Best Picture that it makes its money – the second number is the rank the following year.

1980-The Empire Strikes Back/Ordinary People (#10)

1981-Superman II/Chariots of Fire (#56/11)

1982-E.T.*/Gandhi (#129/14)

1983-Return of the Jedi/Terms of Endearment (#22/9)

1984-Ghostbusters/Amadeus (#56/26)

1985-Back to the Future/Out of Africa (#55/9)

1986-Top Gun/Platoon (#157/2)

1987-Beverly Hills Cop II/The Last Emperor (#126/24)

1988-Who Framed Roger Rabbit/Rain Man (#33/4)

1989-Batman/Driving Miss Daisy (#166/8)

1990-Ghost*/Dances with Wolves (#17/6)

So obviously, you can see that in the 1970s the movies that drove the Oscars were the movies that mostly lit the box office on fire prior to the Oscars. Heading into the 1980s, that reversed itself to films winning Best Picture then going on to do well at the box office. There was value in winning Best Picture that meant money, along with prestige.

Now let’s do the rest for the hell of it.

1991-Terminator 2/Silence of the Lambs (#4)

1992-Batman Returns/Unforgiven (#17/61)

1993-Jurassic Park/Schindler’s List (#155/12) – Spielberg had number one box office and Best Picture winner.

1994-The Lion King/Forrest Gump (#2/58)

1995-Batman Forever/Braveheart (#21/142)

1996-Independence Day/The English Patient (#76/32)

1997-Men in Black/Titanic (#7/1)

1998-Titanic*/Shakespeare in Love (#156/19)

1999-The Phantom Menace/American Beauty (#27/39)

2000-How the Grinch Stole Christmas/Gladiator (#3)

2001- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone/A Beautiful Mind (#116/10)

2002-Spider-Man/Chicago n/a/8)

2003-Finding Nemo/ROTK (#4/14)

2004-Shrek 2/Million Dollar Baby (n/a/19)

2005-Revenge of the Sith/Crash (#48)

2006-Dead Man’s Chest/The Departed (#15)

2007-Spider-Man 3/No Country for Old Men #59/90)

2008-The Dark Knight/Slumdog Millionaire (#117/27)

2009-Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen/The Hurt Locker (#146/187)

2010-Avatar*/The King’s Speech (#127/22)

2011-Harry Potter & The Deathly Hallows/The Artist (#169/86)

2012-The Avengers/Argo (#25/99)

2013-Iron Man 3/12 Years a Slave (#83/121)

2014-Guardians of the Galaxy/Birdman (#104/111)

2015-Jurassic World/Spotlight (#94/115)

2016-Finding Dory/Moonlight (#135/119)

2017-The Last Jedi/The Shape of Water (#118/63)

2018-Black Panther*/Green Book (#88/55)

2019-Avengers: Endgame/Parasite (#98/19)

I think it’s pretty clear that the Oscars changing their date really did spark a massive divide between the public and the Oscars. I’ve been making this point for some time but here you have solid proof of the growing disconnect. Not only is the box office not important to the Best Picture winners, but even winning an Oscar for Best Picture doesn’t move the needle in any way.

The date change was around 2004. From then on, you see very little crossover, but for every once in a while. It was already moving in this direction, obviously, with the rise of the blockbuster, but the Oscars have become the Bates Motel of movies. You only get to them if you stumble upon them. They’ve long since been moved off the path of regular traffic. They’re overseen by nervous Norman types who may or may not have skeletons lurking in the basement. But I digress.

I guess the question is whether this clear shift we’re moving through right now that is likely to topple the left, at least politically, maybe culturally, will have any impact on the film industry or the Oscars. Meaning, how long will “social justice” have its thumb on art? On entertainment? On voting? On the awards themselves? If it continues, the Oscars will likely become more cut off from the general public as it’s starting to become clear that the pendulum is about to swing away from that kind of thinking — at least that is how it feels to me, and history would indicate that it’s heading towards that moment.

But probably, that is not happening this year. This year’s race will be not so different from last year’s – but last year’s really did seem like game over. Almost. Not quite, but almost.

There are some good signs this year, not in terms of what will win Best Picture (although both Belfast and King Richard are certainly crowd pleasers that would draw decent box office, particularly King Richard) but certainly what will be nominated. I’m thinking of Dune, perhaps. With an even ten they could expand to even include, say, No Time to Die. The Last Duel is a Big Oscar Movie that might seep out into the general public once it hits streaming.

But we’re a very long way away from a year where a movie like The Godfather could win Best Picture, top the box office and be remembered as one of the greatest films of all time.

Here are my predictions for this week, for what it’s worth.

Best Picture

Belfast

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Dune

West Side Story

The Last Duel

In the Heights

Nightmare Alley

Best Director

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Pedro Almodovar, Parallel Mothers

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Guillermo Del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Alt: Reinado Marcus Green, King Richard, Ridley Scott, The Last Duel; Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza, Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Jodie Comer, The Last Duel

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Alts: Olivia Colman, The Last Daughter; Jessica Chastain, Eyes of Tammy Faye

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Denzel Washington, Tragedy of Macbeth

Matt Damon, The Last Duel

Alts: Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos; Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ann Dowd, Mass

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Kirsten Dunst, Power of the Dog

Alts: Judi Dench, Belfast; Martha Plimpton, Mass; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Ben Affleck, The Last Duel or The Tender Bar

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Richard Jenkins, The Humans

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

Alt: Bradley Cooper, Nightmare Alley

Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

Nightmare Alley

Dune

The Last Duel

CODA

Alt: The Lost Daughter

Original Screenplay

Belfast

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Parallel Mothers

Mass

Alts: Spencer, Being the Ricardos

Cinematography

Dune

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

Nightmare Alley

Alts: West Side Story, The Last Duel

Costumes

Cruella

House of Gucci

Spencer

Nightmare Alley

Dune

Editing

Dune

Belfast

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

The Last Duel

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Last Duel

Cruella

House of Gucci

Sound

West Side Story

Dune

No Time to Die

The Last Duel

Eternals

Visual Effects

Dune

Eternals

Shang-Chi

Nightmare Alley

The Green Knight

Animated Feature

Luca

Flee

Encanto

Mitchells vs. The Machines

Spirit Untamed