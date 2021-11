Rebecca Hall’s Passing is one of my personal favorite films of the year. Led by two strong performances from Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga, the film is based on the novella by Nella Larsen from 1927. I had a brief talk with Hall about why it has taken so long to get an adaptation of Larsen’s work, and she revealed her motivation behind the 4:3 aspect ratio.

