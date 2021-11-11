It really shouldn’t work should it? This movie, I mean. It really shouldn’t. It’s anachronistic, über-stylized, not all that faithful to the western milieu (despite some Sergio Leone touches here and there). On top of that, director Jeymes Samuel’s only other feature credit is something called They Die By Dawn, a 2013 western with an (admittedly) amazing cast that apparently has only been seen by that cast’s family members.

Samuels throws all kinds of stuff at the wall in The Harder They Fall while also throwing the conventions of the traditional western out the window. The soundtrack is almost entirely wall-to-wall hip-hop (Jay-Z is one of the film’s producers), there’s a winking at the camera vibe that the film gives off throughout, and the action sequences have more in common with John Wick than Open Range, Unforgiven, or just about any other decent western you’ve ever seen. Honestly, it’s all a bit of madness. Yet somehow, it is not folly. In fact, not only is it a bloody good time, it sticks with you for days.

Sussing out why this film works where movies like Antoine Fuqua’s remake of The Magnificent Seven or Tarantino’s The Hateful Eight (and to my mind, Django Unchained) didn’t, takes some doing. Some of the reasons are obvious, starting with the cast: Idris Elba, Regina King, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, LaKeith Stanfield, and Zaezie Beatz are six of the most charismatic actors alive, and they each get multiple moments to showcase their considerable gifts.