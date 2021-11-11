VOIR is an upcoming Netflix visual essay series executive produced by David Fincher and David Prior among others. It also features an essay written and narrated by our own Sasha Stone about her childhood experiences with Steven Spielberg’s Jaws. I’m sure we’ll be hearing more about that experience from Sasha later, but until then, here’s the detail and trailer!

VOIR releases on Netflix December 6.

VOIR

A Collection of Visual Essays For The Love of Cinema

Release Date: December 6, 2021

A Campfire Studios Production

Executive Producers: David Fincher, David Prior, Ceán Chaffin, Joshua Donen, Neil Kellerhouse, Ross M. Dinerstein, Ross Girard

As Told By: Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone & Tony Zhou.