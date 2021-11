Italy selected Paolo Sorrentino’s The Hand of God as its official entry for Best International Feature in the 2022 Oscar race. Judging from the full trailer, it’s easy to see why. This beautiful film is deeply personal for its director, who may be a dark horse candidate for that fifth, often foreign, Best Director slot.

Trailer and posters are below.

The Hand of God opens in select theaters in early December. It will stream on Netflix beginning December 15.