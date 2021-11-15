The Shrink Next Door has an ensemble at the top of its game. Not only do Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell give unexpectedly dramatic performances, but Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson provide excellent supporting work as the women whose lives are also affected by Ike Herschkopf’s recklessness and greed. I attended a junket with these actors and also director Michael Showalter and writer and producer Georgia Pritchett.

In addition to speaking about the performances, I wanted to ask about how this is a limited series where men are the ones talking about their feelings and why Showalter is interested in people who blindly follow influential figures. Sit back and relax. Our session has begun…