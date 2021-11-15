Megan leads the Water Cooler Gang through a discussion of Showtime’s new survival drama Yellowjackets. Starring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, Yellowjackets splits its time between a flashback story about a soccer team struggling to survive after a deadly plane crash and a present-day story about those who survived. Did we mention there’s cannibalism? Don’t let that dissuade you though. Yellowjackets seems to be poised to give Showtime their buzziest (pun fully intended) title in years. Is this the next Lost? We dive into the series’ first three episodes and gauge its awards potential.

But first, we talk about current Oscar frontrunner Belfast, which has charmed thousands seeing it at film festivals across the world. Will Kenneth Branaugh’s family drama survive the run to the Dolby? We review the film and talk about its awards season potential.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)