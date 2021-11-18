“I need to make one thing clear,” Christine Baranski says in the trailer for HBO’s newest drama series, The Gilded Age. “Power belongs to old New York, my dear. Never the new. The old have been in charge since before the revolution.”

If you are a Julian Fellowes fan, this is a good week for you. In addition to the trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era dropping, we get the awe-inspiring look at the HBO’s latest costume drama. Starring Christine Baranski, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon and every considerable Broadway talent you could imagine, The Gilded Age begins in 1882 with young Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) moving from rural Pennsylvania to New York City after the death of her father to live with her thoroughly old money aunts Agnes van Rhijn (Baranski) and Ada Brook (Nixon). Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?