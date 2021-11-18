Erick Oh’s Opera was one of last year’s most unique films nominated at the Oscars, and he’s already back with an eligible short film for the same category. Oh’s latest animated endeavor, Namoo, is a personal one. Based on the passing of his grandfather, Oh created a powerful film about one man’s youth and how choices he makes throughout his life affect his own happiness. It’s a vibrant short swirling with color and undeniable emotion. It is a true contender for Animated Short this season.

The CTN animation eXpo is going on now through November 21 in Burbank, California, and some events are listed below.

Thursday, November 18th

MASTER MEETUPS: M eet the Founders of Baobab Studios and the Creative Team behind “Namoo”

Join Baobab Studios founders Eric Darnell, Maureen Fan and Larry Cutler as they talk about the creation of their studio and early days of VR and immersive storytelling vis-a-vis their journey creating multiple Emmy Award-winning projects, from Invasion! to Baba Yaga. They will chat with attendees and answer any questions about their studio, projects and state of the industry. They will then be followed by Namoo writer/director Erick Oh, and several key artists and creative leads from this latest Baobab production, as they talk about the making of this hand-crafted narrative poem as they greet attendees and answer questions in a conversational and more casual setting.

Time: 10:00-11:00am PST (Meet the Founders), 11:00am-1:00pm PST (Meet the Creative Team behind “Namoo”)

Location: Pasadena Glendale Room

Featured speakers:

Baobab Studios Founders Eric Darnell, Maureen Fan, Larry Cutler, Director of “Namoo” Erick Oh, Producer and Baobab’s Head of Content Kane Lee, Production Manager Anika Nagpal, Sound designer Andrew Vernon, Art Director Eusong Lee, Lead Quill Artist Nick Ladd

Friday, November 19th:

SPECIAL SCREENING, Q&A AND RECEPTION: Baobab Studios Presents “Namoo”

Baobab Studios presents a special screening, Q&A and reception to celebrate their latest animated short, NAMOO, directed by Oscar®-nominated filmmaker, Erick Oh (Opera).

Q&A to follow the screening with director Erick Oh, producer Kane Lee and production manager Anika Nagpal, and a reception in the Courtyard

Q&A to follow the screening with director Erick Oh, producer Kane Lee and production manager Anika Nagpal, and a reception in the Courtyard

Location: Outdoor Theater

Time: 6:00pm-7:30pm PST

Featured speakers: Director of “Namoo” Erick Oh, Producer and Baobab’s Head of Content Kane Lee, Production Manager Anika Nagpal

Saturday, November 20th:

PRESENTATION: From Pixar to Namoo – Erick Oh’s Creative Journey from Studio to Indie Baobab Studios

Oscar®-nominated filmmaker Erick Oh will chronicle his creative journey from his early days as an animator at Pixar working on such memorable films as Monster University, Inside Out and Finding Dory through his indie years working on the award-winning animated short The Dam Keeper and subsequent series PIG: The Dam Keeper Poems, ultimately leading up to his Oscar®-nominated animated short, Opera. He will then speak in depth about the creation of his latest collaboration with Baobab Studios, NAMOO.

Location: Main Theater

Time: 2:00-3:00pm PST

Featured Speaker: Erick Oh, Director

Q&A: Erick Oh, Director, Kane Lee, Producer, Anika Nagpal, Production Manager

Moderator: Aubry Mintz