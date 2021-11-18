Awards Daily presents an exclusive look by Rufus Wainwright at the creation of his song “Secret Sister” from the documentary Rebel Hearts. The film provides a look at the sisters of the Immaculate Heart College who prioritized education and the advancement of women over the patriarchal confines of the Catholic Church. Wainwright contributed the song “Secret Sister” to the film, which premiered at Sundance this year and debuted on Discovery+ in late June.

In this short clip, Wainwright describes his creative process in songwriting. He also dives into why the Rebel Hearts subject matter and theming were so personal to him. He recently received the Hollywood Music in Media Award for Best Song in a Documentary for “Secret Sister.”

“Secret Sister” is eligible for consideration in the Original Song category at the 2022 Academy Awards.