The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Jennifer Hudson is the recipient of the Chairman’s Award for her performance in Respect. The Film Awards will take place in-person on January 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through January 17, 2022. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.

“In Respect, Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star. Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner. “It is our honor to recognize Jennifer Hudson’s phenomenal acting and singing talents with the Chairman’s Award.”

Hudson was previously honored at the festival with the Breakthrough Performance Award in 2007. Past recipients of the Chairman’s Award include Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix, and Reese Witherspoon. Hudson joins this year’s previously announced honorees Jane Campion (Director of the Year Award), Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm Achievement Award, Actress), Penélope Cruz (International Star Award, Actress) and Kristen Stewart (Spotlight Award, Actress).

Respect follows the rise of Aretha Franklin’s career from a child singing in her father’s church’s choir to her international superstardom, Hudson, who was handpicked by Franklin to play this role, also executive produced this remarkable true story of Franklin’s journey to find her voice. The Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film is directed by Liesl Tommy, written by Tracey Scott Wilson and also stars Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, and Mary J. Blige. The film was released domestically by United Artists Releasing.

Jennifer Hudson is a two-time Grammy® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award®-winning actress, Emmy Award-winning producer, and best-selling author. In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award® for her role as ‘Effie’ in the smash hit Dreamgirls. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a BAFTA and an NAACP Image Award. Additional film and television credits include Monster, Baba Yaga, Cats, Sing, Confirmation, Chi-Raq, Hairspray LIVE!, The Secret Life of Bees, Sex and the City: The Movie, Lullaby, Black Nativity, Winnie Mandela, The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete, The Three Stooges, Call Me Crazy: A Five Film, Smash, and Empire. Hudson is also attached to executive produce and star in an untitled Christmas musical comedy at New Line. She will produce alongside Jonathan Glickman, with whom she also produced Respect.

About the Palm Springs International Film Society

The Palm Springs International Film Society is a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to cultivate and promote the art and science of film through education and cross-cultural awareness. The Film Society produces the Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) and Film Awards every January and Palm Springs ShortFest in June. In addition to curating the best in international cinema, PSIFF’s Film Awards has come to be known as the first stop on the campaign trail for the Academy Awards® and our Oscar®-qualifying ShortFest is the largest short film festival and market in North America. Our festivals, year-round member screenings and educational programs manifest our organization’s mission by nurturing and encouraging new filmmaking talent, honoring the great masters of world cinema, and expanding audience horizons.