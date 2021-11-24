It’s hard to believe that Erik and Deirdre Blake expected Thanksgiving to be so emotional this year.

As a married couple hiding truths from their children, Richard Jenkins and Jayne Houdyshell deliver masterful performances. Houdyshell originated her role on Broadway in 2016 but she was anxious to return to the role and bring new experiences and nuances to the role. Jenkins might be new to Karam’s world, but he brings his earthly humanity to yet another man watching his prospects and life slip away from him.

Both actors loved the rehearsal process, and you can see that familial bond onscreen. The Humans is one of the best ensembles of the year, and it’s thanks to performances from actors like Houdyshell and Jenkins.

