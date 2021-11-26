The screenings for West Side Story (Monday) and Nightmare Alley (December 6) are upon us. They would ordinarily be what we here at AwardsDaily call “late breakers.” But since voting doesn’t even begin until late January, they are more like old-school drops into the Oscar sweet spot. Remember, the date was pushed up from late March to late February beginning in 2004. Since then, no film has ever won Best Picture that wasn’t seen before or in October:

2005: Crash — Toronto the year before

2006: The Departed — October

2007: No Country for Old Men — Cannes

2008: Slumdog Millionaire — Telluride

2009: The Hurt Locker — Toronto the year before

2010: The King’s Speech — Telluride

2011: The Artist — Cannes

2012: Argo — Telluride

2013: 12 Years a Slave — Telluride

2014: Birdman — Venice/Telluride

2015: Spotlight — Venice/Telluride

2016: Green Book — Toronto

2017: The Shape of Water — Venice/Telluride

2018: Moonlight — Telluride

2019: Parasite — Cannes

2020: Nomadland — Venice

Last year COVID upended everything and the film slate was rocky — the release pattern was not routine. It was truly agonizing to have to watch those productions bake all the way until the Oscars finally lumbered in around April. It almost killed the Oscars off – and it very well might have. We haven’t seen where it’s going from here.

This year, we have another late start and a late Oscar Night date. Some things have come back (Telluride, screenings by celebrities, more or less, and parties, more or less). But the hoopla the awards race was before COVID put on the brakes can not be understated. It really did feel like the Titanic in all ways: the money, the sponsors, the glitterati, the posh screenings — with the rabble that is critics and bloggers being seduced and wowed into this privileged bubble of wealth and fame. Oh, I remember it well.

Then … the bottom fell out.

But the old way, in my opinion, was better for the Oscars. The reason being is the general public had gotten into the groove of the late-breaker — the last-minute Christmas-time movie that could bring audiences to theaters for prestige pics. Audiences were conditioned to mostly turn out for the summer blockbuster and the Christmas movie. A night out at the movies was something the whole family could enjoy and all the better if they were what we used to call the Big Oscar Movies. As we now know, those are MOSTLY a thing of the past.

This year, though, they actually aren’t. If only people could stop being scared and go back to movie theaters.

Can they? Will they? Who knows. I guess we will find out.

But Brent Lang over at Variety says that early numbers on House of Gucci are promising, showing that Lady Gaga is able to pull in larger numbers than some of the other Oscar movies. Remember, it’s not exactly rocket science — Hollywood and the Oscars especially aim their product at one demographic: upper middle-class and educated. Those are the exact people who are most likely not to turn out to see the movies in theaters. But House of Gucci might be one of the movies they will brave the risks to see.

The whole weekend’s final numbers will tell the tale. But one big shift, at least for me personally (which might not mean much), is that if indeed House of Gucci defies the odds and somehow becomes that movie that brings people back to the theaters, there is a decent chance that could be parlayed into buzz which would land it in Best Picture. The reason I had dropped it was because the reviews aren’t great. It has a B+ Cinemascore and a 60% on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% audience score. Some love it, some don’t. But I think any movie saving the box office could really go a long way towards good will.

So I don’t know what to do with that. I’d say if the Oscars were being voted on between Christmas and New Year’s as they used to be, the film would have a better shot. But since voting isn’t until late January, you are looking at a situation where voters have more time to think about the nominees. And that works against a movie like House of Gucci. It works better for Ridley Scott’s other (and better) movie, The Last Duel, which is picking up some steam after people see it. Both of these movies will succeed or fail on word of mouth: the good, the bad, and the ugly.

We can’t fully assess the race until we see the next two movies. They are made by two of the most well-respected directors in the industry and may or may not shift things in a different direction.

Don’t Look Up has been screening. It does seem to be actor-friendly and left-leaning voter type friendly with big stars. Might be looking at a SAG ensemble nom. For now, I’ll add it.

We don’t really know anything yet, essentially.

Best Picture

1. Belfast

2. The Power of the Dog

3. King Richard

4. Being the Ricardos

5. Dune

6. Nightmare Alley (sight unseen)

7. West Side Story (sight unseen)

8. House of Gucci or The Last Duel

9. Don’t Look Up

10. CODA

Best Director

1. Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

2. Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

3. Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

4. Denis Villeneuve, Dune

5. Ridley Scott, The Last Duel

Alts: Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos; Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers; Renaldo Marcus Green, King Richard

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Jennifer Hudson, Respect

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alts: Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter; Frances McDormand, The Tragedy of Macbeth; Lady Gaga, House of Gucci; Jodie Comer, The Last Duel; Haley Bennett, Cyrano

Best Actor

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Alt. Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Marlee Matlin, CODA

Nina Arianda, Being the Ricardos

Alts: Ann Dowd, Mass; Haley Bennett, Cyrano; Ariana DeBose, West Side Story; Martha Plimpton, Mass

Supporting Actor

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

JK Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Jonah Hill, Don’t Look Up

Alts: Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar; Jared Leto, House of Gucci; Troy Kotsur, CODA

Adapted Screenplay

The Power of the Dog

Nightmare Alley

The Last Duel

West Side Story

The Lost Daughter

Alts: Dune, CODA

Original Screenplay

Belfast

King Richard

Being the Ricardos

Parallel Mothers

Don’t Look Up

Alts: Licorice Pizza, C’mon C’mon,

Cinematography

The Power of the Dog

Dune

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Belfast

Nightmare Alley

Costumes

Cruella

The Power of the Dog

Spencer

Nightmare Alley

Being the Ricardos

Alts: The Last Duel, Dune, House of Gucci

Editing

Belfast

Dune

The Power of the Dog

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Production Design

The Power of the Dog

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Last Duel

West Side Story

Sound

Dune

West Side Story

No Time to Die

The Last Duel

In the Heights

Visual Effects

Dune

Nightmare Alley

Finch

Eternals

Shang-Chi

Animated Feature

Luca

Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Encanto

Spirit Untamed