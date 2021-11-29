As the Oscars became less populist and more insular, which they have done starting in the early 2000s and reaching a point now where there is almost a complete disconnect between what they choose and what the public sees, they began to align more with the critics’ awards, specifically the Gothams. They have a decent track record for awarding the film most likely to get a Best Picture nomination. Here are their winners since 2004:

2004-Sideways

2005-Capote

2006-Half Nelson

2007-Into the Wild

2008-Frozen River

2009-The Hurt Locker

2010-Winter’s Bone

2011-Beginners + Tree of Life

2012-Moonrise Kingdom

2013-Inside Llewyn Davis

2015-Spotlight

2016-Moonlight

2017-Call Me By Your Name

2018-The Rider

2019-Marriage Story

2020-Nomadland

More often than not the film gets in for Best Picture but not enough for it to be iron clad. It’s a maybe.

They’ve only been doing Best Actor since 2013, but here is how that has gone:

2013-Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club

2014-Michael Keaton, Birdman

2015-Paul Dano, Love & Mercy

2016-Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

2017-James Franco, The Disaster Artist

2018-Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

2019-Adam Driver, Marriage Story

2020-Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Best Actress

2013-Brie Larson, Short Term 12

2014-Julianne Moore, Still Alice

2015-Ben Powley, Diary of a Teenage Girl

2016-Isabelle Huppert, Elle

2017-Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

2018-Toni Collette, Hereditary

2019-Awkwafina, The Farewell

2020-Nicole Beharie, Miss Juneteenth

This tells me there’s a decent chance for some crossover, but that it isn’t something that you can count on. It looks very Film Twitter to me. Not that that’s a bad thing, just that it is an even more insular world than the Oscars have become.

No gender, ten slots

The truly annoying thing about this year will be having no separate categories for the performances. It’s complete insanity and reduces a performer’s opportunity to start building momentum. Changes in the awards race, in my opinion, should benefit the people who are being voted on, not the people doing the voting. But hey. No one is going to listen to me. So instead of two winners, we now have one winner. STUPID.

The Rise of Streaming

In looking over their nominees, it seems to me that Long-Form Television has the better offerings overall. The writing is better. The subject matter is more daring. It’s at least as good, if not better than the features. Seriously, look at these – how do you even choose?

The Good Lord Bird

It’s A Sin

Small Axe

Squid Game

The Underground Railroad

The White Lotus

So the better television and streaming gets, the more it will challenge the film industry to be as good, particularly since the market has mostly been taken out of it, at least for now. There is no reason, for instance, that feature films have to stick to the 90 minute run time. They should be able to be as long or as short as they can hold people’s attentions. Anyway, should the industry fully embrace the future that’s hitting them anyway, we should start to see some interesting change-ups in the next decade, I’d imagine.

Now let’s get to our predictions

Best Feature

The Green Knight – Ryan Adams

The Lost Daughter – Mark Johnson, Sasha Stone

Passing – Clarence Moye

Pig

Test Pattern

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Faya Dayi

Flee – Stone, Moye, Adams, Johnson

President

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best International Feature

Azor

Drive My Car – Stone, Adams, Moye

The Souvenir Part II

Titane

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

The Worst Person in the World – Johnson

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Maggie Gyllenhaal for The Lost Daughter – Stone, Johnson

Edson Oda for Nine Days

Rebecca Hall for Passing

Emma Seligman for Shiva Baby – Adams, Moye

Shatara Michelle Ford for Test Pattern

Best Screenplay

The Card Counter, Paul Schrader – Adams

El Planeta, Amalia Ulman

The Green Knight, David Lowery

The Lost Daughter, Maggie Gyllenhaal – Moye, Johnson

Passing, Rebecca Hall – Stone

Red Rocket, Sean Baker & Chris Bergoch

Outstanding Lead Performance

Olivia Colman in The Lost Daughter – Stone, Moye, Johnson

Frankie Faison in The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes in Wild Indian

Brittany S. Hall in Test Pattern

Oscar Isaac in The Card Counter – Adams

Taylour Paige in Zola

Joaquin Phoenix in C’mon C’mon

Simon Rex in Red Rocket

Lili Taylor in Paper Spiders

Tessa Thompson in Passing

Outstanding Supporting Performance

Reed Birney in Mass

Jessie Buckley in The Lost Daughter

Colman Domingo in Zola

Gaby Hoffmann in C’mon C’mon

Troy Kotsur in CODA

Marlee Matlin in CODA

Ruth Negga in Passing – Stone, Adams, Moye, Johnson

Breakthrough Performer

Emilia Jones in CODA – Stone

Natalie Morales in Language Lessons

Rachel Sennott in Shiva Baby – Adams, Moye, Johnson

Suzanna Son in Red Rocket

Amalia Ulman in El Planeta

Breakthrough Series – Long Format (over 40 minutes)

The Good Lord Bird

It’s A Sin

Small Axe

Squid Game – Stone

The Underground Railroad – Moye, Johnson

The White Lotus – Adams

Breakthrough Series – Short Format (under 40 minutes)

Blindspotting

Hacks – Johnson

Reservation Dogs – Stone, Adams, Moye

Run the World

We Are Lady Parts

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

City So Real

Exterminate All the Brutes

How to With John Wilson – Johnson

Philly D.A.

Pride – Stone, Adams, Moye

Outstanding Performance in a New Series

Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus – Stone, Adams, Moye

Michael Greyeyes in Rutherford Falls

Ethan Hawke in The Good Lord Bird

Devery Jacobs in Reservation Dogs

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game

Thuso Mbedu in The Underground Railroad

Jean Smart in Hacks

Omar Sy in Lupin

Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queen’s Gambit – Johnson

Anjana Vasan in We Are Lady Parts